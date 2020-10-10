University of Edinburgh issues statement

Warning to universities over student welfare
In his speech to Parliament yesterday, Scottish Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, Richard Lochhead, expressed his dissapointment at the way some universities have handled the Covid-19 situation.
He said:
"Whether you are a student from Scotland, or elsewhere in the UK, away from home for the first time, or one of the tens of thousands of international students that have chosen to study here and are thousands of miles from home - each and every student deserves the utmost support.
"Anything less is wholly unacceptable.
"Let me be clear: universities and student accommodation providers have a duty of care to their students. Right now, this is must be their number one priority."
The minister was also clear that universities should be flexible towards students looking to exit their leases and return home.
"Universities should also look sympathetically at students who have left or want to serve notice on their tenancy and re-apply at a future point. These are extraordinary times and we ask every institution to be extraordinarily supportive and understanding.
"We will also work further with student associations to help them engage with students so they have the latest public health advice and know their rights."
A spokesperson for University of Edinburgh said:
"The University is working closely with NHS Lothian's Health Protection team to identify staff and students who test positive for Covid-19.
"We are keeping our students and staff informed and following all Scottish Government guidance. We are providing care and support to those self-isolating, both in University-owned and private accommodation."
