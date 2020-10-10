University of Edinburgh issues statement

Warning to universities over student welfare

In his speech to Parliament yesterday, Scottish Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, Richard Lochhead, expressed his dissapointment at the way some universities have handled the Covid-19 situation.

He said:

"Whether you are a student from Scotland, or elsewhere in the UK, away from home for the first time, or one of the tens of thousands of international students that have chosen to study here and are thousands of miles from home - each and every student deserves the utmost support. "Anything less is wholly unacceptable. "Let me be clear: universities and student accommodation providers have a duty of care to their students. Right now, this is must be their number one priority."

The minister was also clear that universities should be flexible towards students looking to exit their leases and return home.