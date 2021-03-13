Good morning!

Reaction today from Aisha Janki Akinola who was elected VP Welfare last night.

"Firstly, I would like to express my profound gratitude to everyone who supported my campaign and voted for me. You have proven that we are indeed thirsty for better representation at the table where the decisions affecting you gets made.

"This victory isn’t just for me. It is for all the students who have been forgotten and ignored.

"Ten years ago, Briana Pegado was elected as the first ever Black Female president at EUSA. Today, I was elected as the first Black Muslim female Sabbatical officer. That says a lot. Edinburgh University has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to addressing the issues faced by marginalised community. I hope to address that by implementing the #nohatehere campaign and promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion.

"I have been actively working with and for students through the BlackED Movement and the University wide Equality Diversity and Inclusion committee. I have also served the students body as committee member for the Islamic Society and the Nigerian Society. I am ready to change the game, defy all odds and smash the glass ceilings. You have given me the microphone. It’s time to use it, make some noise and speak up until our voices are heard. Until real change is made. Until actions are taken. Until we feel seen. Until we all feel like we belong here."