Luis Díaz’s emotional goal amid kidnapping ordeal

Perhaps the most poignant moment of last week’s Premier League matches was when Luis Díaz managed to score a late equaliser to rescue a point for Liverpool against Luton Town.

The Colombian international had been brought on as a substitute shortly after Tahith Chong had slid in what he thought would be the deciding goal to secure Luton’s first win at home this season. The Hatters defended so resolutely throughout the match; however, they were unable to prevent Díaz’s towering header in the 95th minute.

Of course, the goal was greatly damaging to Luton, but as Liverpool ran away to celebrate, it soon became clear how little football matters given the ongoing traumatic experience Díaz is facing. His parents were kidnapped on Saturday, October 28, by a Colombian guerrilla group known as the National Liberation Army (ELN). Although Díaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was rescued by the police only hours after the kidnapping had been reported, his father was still being held captive at the time.

After scoring the leveller, Díaz lifted up his shirt to reveal a message underneath saying “libertad para papa” which translates as “freedom for my father.” It was a heavily emotional moment, as this was Díaz’s first game since the kidnapping took place, and it is a testimony to his courage and dedication to step up and help his team. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said in his pre-game notes that he had left the decision up to Díaz if he wanted to play. Speaking to the BBC after the game, Klopp said it was a “wonderful highlight”, and although Liverpool were happy to have taken something from the game, the main concern is still with Díaz and the welfare of his father. The Colombian government and the ELN have been involved in a civil war for the last 60 years, and although they are currently holding a ceasefire to discuss peace talks, the conflict has left an estimated 450,000 people dead.

The ELN has conducted many kidnappings, along with drug trafficking, to fund their operations along the border between Colombia and Venezuela. They have been labelled as a terrorist organisation by the Colombian and American governments, along with the European Union. The message that Díaz sent prompted a response from the ELN, which made a statement saying that they could only release his father if the Colombian authorities guaranteed their own safety. They said that “the area is still militarised, and if operations continue in the area, the release will be delayed and risks will increase.”

Díaz’s father has since been released by the ELN and has been reunited with his family after being held for 12 days.

“File:Panorama of Anfield with new main stand (29676137824).jpg” by Ruaraidh Gillies is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

