Man arrested for manslaughter in investigation in Adam Johnson’s death

The South Yorkshire police announced on Tuesday that a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the death of Adam Johnson. Johnson, a 29-year-old forward for the Nottingham Panthers, was killed during a match against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28 after the blade of an opponent’s skate slashed his neck.

The incident was described by his club as a “freak accident” at the time, as an on-ice collision led to the skate coming up to Johnson’s neck. A coroner’s examination found that Johnson died from a fatal neck wound.

His death and its shocking nature have reverberated around the ice hockey world, leading to increased calls for neck guards to be mandated even at the highest levels of the sport. Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie, an American sporting legend since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, began wearing a neck guard shortly after Johnson’s death, citing his four children as his primary motivation. “I want to stick around for them,” he told reporters after a match against the New York Islanders.

The day after Johnson’s death, the South Yorkshire police released a statement saying that they were carrying out an inquiry and that their “investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing.”

On November 14, they announced that a man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter as a result of the investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy, and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.”

“Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world. We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other.”

The news has been met with shock and apprehension in many circles, raising further questions about the assumed risk involved in ice hockey and the extent to which individual players might be responsible for harm done in the course of a game.

In just the last week, at least two NHL players have suffered cuts from skate blades. Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle is still day-to-day after being injured from a “deep cut” in his leg. The incident happened during a practice on November 9 after his teammate slipped on a puck. On November 14, Montreal Canadiens player Kaiden Guhle left the ice during a game against the Calgary Flames after an opposing player tripped and their blade came up to Guhle’s face, although he was protected by his visor.

These incidents, which previously may have gone unremarked upon, have now become the centre of conversation among ice hockey fans. The arrest made in connection with Johnson’s death has increased the stakes in such discussions.

“File:Sheffield Steelers v Guildford Flames @ Sheffield Arena, January 2020.jpg” by Chriscarr900 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.

