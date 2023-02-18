Next two weeks of strike action called off – here’s what you need to know

The University and College Union (UCU) has announced that the next two weeks of strike action against higher education institutions in the UK have been called off.

Therefore, planned strikes on February 21, 22, 23, 27, and 28, as well as March 1 and 2 will not go ahead.

Action short of a strike – where union members only do the work required by their contracts – will continue for the next two weeks.

Union members received emails notifying them of the strikes’ cancellation around 6pm on Friday evening, with UCU also making social media posts around that time.

In replies to their Tweet announcing the suspension of strike action, the union denied that the late timing of the announcement after the close of work on a Friday was intended to avoid criticism.

As of Saturday afternoon, the union has not made a press statement available on its website.

Starting on Wednesday, February 22, UCU members will be balloted for a further six months of strike action.

For the past week, the UCU and higher education sector negotiators have been meeting through ACAS, a UK government industrial action arbitration body.

Jo Grady, the union’s general secretary, said in a social media video that the union had made “significant progress” in its negotiations with the UK higher education sector.

She continued to say that “to enable the negotiations to be held in the most positive environment possible” within ACAS, the next two weeks of strike action would be cancelled.

The union was criticised by some UCU members and at least one branch on Twitter for the late timing of the decision.

Friday night. Half term schoom holidays. Parents with no childcare next week as they thought they were on strike. This is very poor. It's a 3 week pause as there was no action planned for w/c 6 March.

We voted NO to the pay offer, you claimed that NO as a resounding success — Jane Wistow (@janewistow3463) February 17, 2023

We also have an urgent question from our members just coming in. Please let us know, @DrJoGrady



"email 5:53pm. So now we are to prepare a full week's worth of teaching at 6pm on a Friday when we have been preparing 3 days of strikes?" #ucuRISING — Bournemouth Uni UCU (@UCUBU) February 17, 2023

For many universities, next week is not a reading week, and staff will need to prepare material for teaching on Monday on short notice.

In addition, many members said on Twitter that they disagreed with the idea of pausing strikes to allow negotiations to continue.

Some members also criticised union leadership for not consulting members or branches before deciding to cancel the strike action.

Did what? What deal is on the table? Why haven’t our elected representatives been consulted? Why haven’t members been consulted? And why is the messaging ALWAYS so condescending? — Josh Hollands (@joshhollands) February 17, 2023

Grady herself has been criticised by some UCU members for a 2018 Tweet, where she implored the union’s leaders to continue strike action through the ACAS arbitration period.

How times change. I guess a huge salary and the prospect of a future place in the House of Lords may make any sellout seem worthwhile. pic.twitter.com/5l6L6vTMLU — John Parrington (@JohnParrington) February 17, 2023

The union has two ongoing disputes, one on pay and working conditions against the Universities and Colleges Employers Association (UCEA) and one on pensions with Universities UK (UUK).

Grady said that progress had been made with UCEA on the union’s four campaigns of reducing workloads, reducing inequality, reducing casualisation and improving pay.

She spoke on work towards fighting casualisation by working to reduce the number of zero hours contracts in the university sector, saying:

“UCEA are currently consulting their members with a recommendation that they give them a mandate to end the use of involuntary zero hours contracts on campus.”

It is unclear what a “involuntary zero hour contract” is, and UCEA’s member institutions giving the organisation a mandate is not guaranteed.

She also said that time-limited negotiations would be established on further reducing casualisation, through improving work-life balance, and reducing workloads.

Further, Grady said that negotiations on reducing workplace inequality would be launched, “with data collection, monitoring and clear expectations.”

On pay, she said that UCEA’s offer was “not significantly improved”, however that the changes made would ensure lower paid staff get more compensation.

The offer by UCEA on pay is broadly similar to a February pay offer by the employers’ association which UCU members rejected by 80.4 per cent.

Grady said that the lowest point on the higher education pay spine would be removed, and that a review of higher education pay would take place aimed at benefiting the lowest paid.

Additionally, Grady said progress had been made on negotiations with UUK regarding the USS pension scheme, which many UCU members are a part of.

UCU and UUK made a joint statement on the dispute on Friday saying new information from the USS’ trustee meant improvements in benefits and decreases in contributions would likely be possible.

“Should this be confirmed, this would allow for a return to a comparable level of future benefits as existed before the April 2022 changes, as well as achieve a reduction in costs for members and employers.”

