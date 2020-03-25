Night at the Museum: fashion for the ages

Beneath a soaring glass atrium, weaving in-between world culture artefacts the Edinburgh Charity Fashion Show officially took place last weekend. Diverse and artistic collections took centre stage bringing the museum and all its culture to life, showcasing moving works of art that captured the imagination and attention of hundreds of guests that came to experience the vivacious twenties.

While the 1920s beckons images of vibrance, consumerism and lavish parties our own decade appears very different. Isolation makes it an unprecedented time for fashion. The party culture of the twenties being put on hold for the time being. That being said, this did not stop the community of fashion enthusiasts from indulging in drinks, raffle tickets and proving that while the big leagues of the industry are taking a step back fashion’s individual significance will not be dormant.

Stepping into the vaulted entrance hall, you were immediately hit with influences of Balenciaga, Tommy Hilfiger, Dior, Prada. Each individual style coming together to create a particular look or sentiment. Popular outfits of the night included women’s blazer two-pieces and colourful midi skirts paired with large hoops or chunky earrings.

Presenters Scarlett and Matthew dressed to impress, Scarlett wearing a deep blue jumpsuit put with white boots and hoops and Matthew stylishly coupling incongruous patterns through a pair of plaid trousers and a peacock feathered blazer.

Celebrating inclusivity and sustainability within the industry the designers of the night were both household names, appearing in the likes of Tatler and Vogue, and newcomers on the scene. United by a goal of widening the scope of fashion, each designer brought unique atmosphere to the runway, whether that be of power, elegance, bohemian or avant-garde.

Men’s fashion certainly broke boundaries, envisioning a fun future for the industry of menswear. Hannah Stote predominantly inspired a future of men’s skirts and dresses, whether paired with knitted trousers or frayed sleeves. The possibilities not just of knitwear but for men’s clothing was refreshing as we move into a new decade.

Nadia Pinkney was also the only designer of the night to use a plus size model. The use of a textured LBD combined with a red belt gave plus-wear fashion an albeit small, runway.

The fashion itself, however, certainly broke boundaries and brought some well-needed modern-day twists on garments that we all know and love. While the night was a resounding success for all designers, there were certain garments that popped, etching itself onto my memory leaving me soundly sleeping with memories of red, pink and voluminous fabric. So, here are Lifestyle’s looks of the evening:

Inga Kovalerova

A stunning red dress, forming a full-face mask of laced fabric. The dress connoted passions of power, desire and vivacity. The entire collection was a glorious start to the show, but nothing quite prepares you for seeing red strides of editorial fashion taking place right before your eyes.

Hayley Watson

A pink trouser two-piece suit with red panel accents, paired with a white tee and ankle trainers. A perfect pop of colour amidst her collection, I was envisioning this suit for days on end. Although worn on a male model, its androgynous quality makes it an exciting prospect for any wardrobe.

Imogen Evans

A white backless jumpsuit, the fabric was draped on the front from an embellished mask and worn with a silver money belt. Masks seeming very on trend given our current coronavirus climate, the design was paradoxically chic, elegant, revealing and experimental.

Megan Capaldi-Tallon

Pink ruffled layer high-waisted trouser with tulle edging of translucent purple, pink and blue hues. Reminiscent of the fun gracefulness of jellyfish, the collection recreated the flowing tulle layers, the sparkled tentacles and ethereal underwater tones.

The night being a resounding success amid the uncertainty of today’s politics, the designs not only gave us some inspiration into the imaginative capabilities of fashion but also raised a significant amount of money to amazing charities, Macmillan Support and It’s Good 2 Give!

Who knows what or who 2021 will bring to lead fashion forward into this new decade, but for now perhaps the closest matter is what kind of industry will be coming out of this isolation period. The world of fashion may change as we know it.

Illustration: Rhianna Parry

