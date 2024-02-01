Nikki Haley stands no chance against the brand of Trump

Picture the average Republican voter. Frustrated with a society that they feel has left them behind. No politician seems to speak for the things important to them.

Apart from one: Donald Trump. He alone will make America great again. He is the champion of American liberty. He stands for traditional American values and the forgotten individuals. He stands against the alienating forces of ‘wokeism’. Trump is the all-American saviour and will bring peace and prosperity to the US ‘once again’.

No other candidate’s messaging strikes across sections of the US populace quite like Trump. His skill in tapping into the emotions of Americans and creating an image of himself as a protector has made him a formidable politician. As a result, Trump is dominating the Republican primaries: at the recent Republican presidential primary election in Iowa, Trump won 51% of the votes, compared to his competitors such as Ron DeSantis, who received 21.2% (subsequently dropping out of the race to endorse Trump), and Nikki Haley, who got just 19.1%. It is therefore very likely that Trump will be the Republican presidential candidate.

The former President’s grip on the Republican party is partly an outcome of neoliberal globalisation. Specifically, the shifting of industry to other parts of the world, the loss of jobs and decline in quality of life for large parts of the American population has left many feeling abandoned and bitter. His brand of right-wing populism has allowed him to effectively capitalise on these issues.

Unfortunately for Nikki Haley, Trump’s final Republican opponent, no one has developed an image for themselves as the saviour of those left behind by the neoliberal system quite like him. Whilst Haley does command support within the Republican party, she is missing the significance of her opponent. She may claim to champion values such as freedom, prosperity, and a powerful America – for many, however, Trump embodies them. The former President is a well-known brand in the USA: the enduring virality of his famous MAGA hat is a prime example of this. No other politician, Republican or Democrat, has managed to achieve this celebrity status, which represents his supporters’ unwavering commitment to his cause.

Therefore, Trump’s incessant grip on the Republican party will remain. Haley can discuss Trump’s mental state as much as she wishes, but he is nonetheless guaranteed the Republican nomination. He has fundamentally changed the characteristics and make-up of the Republican party, whether for better or for worse.

