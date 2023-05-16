Notice from The Student

On 14 March, 2023, The Student published an article online entitled ‘Life Society holds anti abortion event; FemSoc counters with pro choice solidarity space’.



The article reported on a talk given by Dr Calum MacKellar with the Edinburgh University Students’ Association (EUSA)’s Life Society on 13 March. It was delivered on the University of Edinburgh’s George Square campus, in the 50 George Square building.



Dr MacKellar feels that he has been misrepresented by how this article characterised him, and that the article does not present an accurate picture of himself and his beliefs.



It is regretful that Dr MacKellar feels he has been misrepresented by the content of this piece. The Student also apologises that Dr MacKellar was not given a customary ‘right of reply’ on this occasion.

