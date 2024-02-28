On Simon Fanshawe

As a politically minded and left-wing student, the appointment of Simon Fanshawe as the new

Rector of the University of Edinburgh was disappointing. His personal politics do not align with

my own, and I don’t trust him to accurately represent the mindset of the UoE student body.

The online response to his appointment was immediate and monolithic– there were no cheers

and no triumphant gloating from his supporters. There was, however, a flurry of canva-made

Instagram posts about why we should protest and oppose Fanshawe’s confirmation, open

letters to send to the university and a statement from EUSA disagreeing with his assumption of

the position.



As a politics student, and someone deeply ready to find fault with the University of Edinburgh, it

pains me to see the infographics and planned protests taking issue with his appointment that

assign blame to the University of Edinburgh. Because, as I know (and am finding out many do

not), the rector is the only student-elected seat on the University Court. The student body is at

the mercy of the University all the time, but we have the ability to nominate candidates and elect

the university’s rector. And we squandered this opportunity. Now, we’re spreading what borders

on misinformation to throw any sort of accountability out the window.



Simon Fanshawe was not appointed by the student body; he won the position by default. There

were no other viable candidates nominated; a well-intentioned but doomed to fail nomination of

Hope Conway-Gebbie hardly counts as she was never going to be allowed to run for the

rectorship due to her employment at the university. All it takes to confirm a rector nomination is

60 endorsements from students and/or staff at the university, and the knowledge that current

staff or students cannot run for the position.



Student interest in campus politics is at an all-time low. Long gone are the days of brawls on the

Old College quad on election days or any real interest in EUSA elections. We feel powerless,

and understandably so. We are exposed to so much pain and suffering and politics that feels

much more important than whoever will sit on this court that meets a handful of times a year.

That is not my gripe. Well, it’s half of my gripe. It is understandable that, in our current state of

globalisation and 24/7 news, we would be more concerned with international conflicts and the

state of the world economy. But, let’s make university politics interesting again, for the love of

God. We can’t let the UoE administration get the better of us, we need to actually put a bit of

work in if we want to make any change around here. Edinburgh doesn’t make it easy– their

communication regarding the rector was poor– but someone figured out how to nominate a

suitable candidate.



I don’t like our new rector. I think he’s an attention-obsessed “activist” reliant on the trendy

anti-trans rhetoric tossed around academia. But I won’t blame the university for his new power

just because his personal politics are opposed to my own; I can’t, they didn’t elect him. We all

elected him. By not even so much as nominating another candidate, we gave power to whoever

did actually nominate a candidate. And that’s a shame.

“IMG_2495” by Overseas Development Institute is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

