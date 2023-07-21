Orkney reassesses its relationship with Scotland, rest of UK

Orkney is reassessing its relationship with Scotland and the rest of the UK.

On 4 July 2023, a motion passed 15–6 in the Orkney Islands Council to draft a report exploring “alternative forms of governance”, “greater subsidiarity and autonomy” and the islands’ former “Nordic connections”.

Council leader James Stockan argues that Orkney does not receive “fair funding” in its current status, and is being “failed dreadfully” by the Scottish and UK governments.

The motion suggests one course of action could be becoming a self-governing territory of Norway, building on over 1000 years of cultural connections with the country.

Other alternative arrangements proposed to be investigated include becoming a Crown Dependency, like Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man, or an Overseas Territory, like Bermuda.

The UK government has said that it has “no plans to change the devolution settlement at present”, maintaining its official position that the union “is stronger united”.

However, future governments could interpret the situation differently, and a debate on the motion is to be held on 25 July.

The islands’ investigation of greater autonomy comes in the context of wider petitions for further devolution all around the UK.

Norway colonised the islands in 875, only becoming part of the Kingdom of Scotland in 1472 after the country failed to pay a dowry to King James III in his marriage to Margaret of Denmark.

The legacy of almost 600 years of Norwegian rule can still be seen in parts of the island – most place names on the islands of Graemsay and Flotta come from Norse origins.

Orkney’s undemocratic and involuntary addition to Scotland acts as an important argument for those who are currently in favour of the island chain’s secession from Scotland.

Nationalism has a long history in the Orkney Islands, with many residents seeing themselves as Orcadians first and Scots second.

A political movement in the island chain to seek further separation from the UK has long existed, with this campaign marking the third pro-autonomy campaign in the last 50 years.

Many campaigning for a change to Orkney’s current status cite disproportionately low funding from the Scottish and the UK governments in various areas.

For example, the islands receive less funding per head to operate ferry services than other Scottish island chains, and have not received ferry fare reductions that many other Scottish islands have.

Both the Scottish and the UK governments say that increased funding – levelling–up funds from London and extra council funding from Edinburgh – will help alleviate some issues raised by campaigners.

“Kirkwall Harbour“ by Stevekeiretsu is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0