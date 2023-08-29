Pleasance gym refurbishment complete

The Eric Liddell Gym at the Pleasance Sports Complex and Gym has reopened after a more than £1 million refurbishment.

The refurbishment features the merging of the Cardio and Eric Liddell Gyms into a new 765 sqm space that aims to offer an improved experience for both experienced and first-time gym-goers.

In partnership with Technogym, the space has been kitted with state-of-the-art equipment, including 30 treadmills, 15 cross-trainers, nine exercise bikes and eight stair climbers.

The gym’s reimagined layout and equipment were decided by analysing user feedback and usage patterns.

The number of different pin-select strength equipment has significantly increased to reflect the rising demand.

In addition to new hip thrust and more leg press machines, leg extension, lat pull, and low row machines have also been added.

Mark Munro, the Director of Sport and Active Health at the university, said that: “sport and activity underpin community life on campus.

“The new gym will uphold this ‘best in class’ mantra by offering an exceptional user experience for anyone looking for cardio, fixed strength, or functional exercise”.

As part of the university’s five-year partnership with Technogym, gym staff will receive regular training to help them provide the best knowledge and support to gym-goers.

Speaking on the partnership, Giovanni Simoni, Managing Director of Technogym UK, said in a statement:

“This is the start of an exciting period of time for the university’s future plans and developments to promote physical activity aligned with our common goals of increasing movement and physical activity”.

The modernisation also includes nods to the history of the university, with the retention of the building’s original walls and columns.

New digital signage shares the story of Eric Liddell, the gym’s namesake and University of Edinburgh alumni.

Liddell is best known for his world record-breaking 400m race at the 1924 Paris Olympics, which was later portrayed in the film Chariots of Fire.

The gym’s opening will coincide with the beginning of the Eric Liddell 100, an awareness campaign by the Eric Liddell Community to mark the centenary of his Olympic success.

The Eric Liddell Community is a charity that supports people living with dementia and their carers across Edinburgh.

An official opening of the gym will take place on Thursday 7 September, when members of Eric Liddell’s family, university students, and staff will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The gym is currently open for use.

Image via Tom Harrington