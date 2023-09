In the nexus city

Air-filled, it mimics you

The grey sky only moves when you do

Each take slow steps

Crossing damp cobble stonework

Green-brown hill ground dimpling the looser smoke clouds

Foreign to the other foreigners

Elastic skyline cleaves tightly to hill

You are caught up in too making this city your muse

“View of Edinburgh from Calton Hill, Scotland, United Kingdom – cityscape photography” by Giuseppe Milo (www.pixael.com) is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Related