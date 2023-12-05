Poem: Second-generation Immigrant

I was born here;
I went to school here;
I have the maroon coloured passport that says
Nationality: German.
German is my mother tongue,
but it is not my mother’s tongue
nor my father’s.
So, I guess I’m not German German.
Though I sing “Germany is my fatherland,”
It is not my father’s land.
But I’ve never been to my father’s land
and in my mother’s, I’m white-washed.
White-washed but not quite white enough.
Not dark enough for my father’s land,
but not white enough for my fatherland.
So, I guess I’m not German German.
I vote in this country;
I pay taxes in this country.
I’m sorry that my ancestors never shed blood for this country,
but I would.
I would shed my blood,
but that blood would not contain any German DNA.
So, I guess I’m not German German.
So, as long as my eyes are a little narrower,
my nose a little larger,
my lips a little fuller,
and my skin a little browner.
I guess I’ll always just be German
with the bitter aftertaste that follows
“tree in a south german winter landscape” by christian moser is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0