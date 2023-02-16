Poem: The Open Mic

Perhaps it’s overwhelming – the open mic –

With all the world and all beyond to explore.

So it struck me as odd when poets and singers alike

Took love as their Laura de Noves to sweetly adore.

So once again, the question drifts to mind:

Was it love or poetry that existed first?

And why do hearts flutter, and tears fill eyes

At rhyming iambs and lyrical verse?

A thousand and one I love you’s uttered in prose

Would fill a page with its obscene persistence.

But in the pause at the end of each line, the repose,

Is whispered what I mean. I love you in silence.

Image Credit: “Open Mic 1” by clumsy_jim is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.