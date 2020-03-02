‘Poetics of Space’: Sara Fehres on shaping tactile silhouettes in her ECFS collection

Picture the elegance of rippling waves, the gentle moves of tulle overlaying garments of white and black. Sara Fehres’ designs bring an elegance reminiscent of John Waterhouse’s ethereal Lady of Shallot, while simultaneously channelling a modern-day edge through the incorporation of blazer collars and oversized sleeves. Her upcoming collection for the Edinburgh Charity Fashion Show will therefore feel right at home at the National Museum Scotland on the 14th March. The sweeping of lace and organza under the skylight roof that is home to various specimens of art and science throughout time will consequently be a sight in itself in light of Fehres’ inspiration, Gaston Bachelard’s “Poetics of Space”.

With tickets on sale for £32, anyone is welcome to the full-bodied experience of the 1920s brought with the aim of raising money to two amazing charities: Macmillan Cancer Support Scotland and It’s Good 2 Give!

Transforming the venue into an immersive affair through drinks, live music and dance performance, the charity show will also host a truly decadent raffle and with sponsors from the likes of Mulberry, Universal Site Supplies and Mugshott Ltd, there are bound to be many happy winners who will be looking to this decade’s twenties with similar prosperity and glamour.

Speaking to The Student, Sara Fehres lets us delve into her highly anticipated collection.

What do the twenties resonate with you? How will this be reflected in your upcoming collection for the Edinburgh Charity Fashion Show?

Looking back at the 1920s, I would say they represent an optimistic era that was very much characterised by a free-spirited attitude which came along with technical innovations and social developments. There is also a certain nostalgic feel around the art movements of the time and the distinctive, glamourous fashion silhouette that symbolised the eccentric 1920s lifestyle.

I think there is a similarity between the 1920s and the emerging 2020s in terms of it being a time shaped by its complex political and social issues, and I hope that we will see matters such as climate change tackled with a similar optimism and enthusiasm as they had in the 1920s. In terms of fashion I believe that, rather than just visual trends, we might actually see a change in the way the industry functions and becomes more ethical and sustainable.

My collection reflects this positive attitude towards the future as I looked for solutions to disrupt the disposability/aesthetic obsolescence of fashion and create garments that encourage an enduring relationship between the wearer and the garment.

What is your inspiration for your collection?

My collection centres around the concepts of emotional resilience and wellbeing, and I tried to translate these intangible values into garments by using empathy-based design methods. Inspired by the philosopher Gaston Bachelard´s book “Poetics of Space” and the work of interior designer Ilse Crawford, I analysed spaces that positively impact our wellbeing and shape our understanding of comfort and intimacy. I also drew inspiration from the artworks of Ernesto Neto and Tomas Saraceno, who create inhabitable installations that rethink our experience of spacial surroundings and habitation.

What is your creative process?

Starting with research concepts and historical fashion research, I then try to find ways to translate my ideas into three-dimensional silhouettes. As this collection was based around the perception of spaces, I used draping on the mannequin (and on furniture and walls) as an intuitive way of working and afterwards refined ideas through pattern cutting and sketching. Parts of my designs are based on the floorplan of my childhood home and proportions of the garments adapted to the sizes of the rooms. For the finished garments I opted for a softly tailored, minimal silhouette that represents my research themes in a subtle way and function of as “a space of wellbeing”.

Alongside this, I really enjoy working with textiles and for this collection I wanted my textiles to create visual effects but also be a tactile experience. I experimented a lot with layers of transparent fabrics such as tulle and organza and reinterpreted traditional techniques such as crochet by, for example, using industry-off cuts of lace and combining it with upcycled curtain tape.

What made you want to be a designer?

I studied design because I am intrigued by the idea of expressing my thoughts in a three-dimensionality and the proximity of garments to the body. I am also inspired by fashion´s role as a signifier of social and cultural evolutions and how it reflects a wearer´s personality. Through my studies I became more aware of the complexity of the fashion industry and the responsibility I have as a designer to find creative solutions for issues such as inclusivity and sustainability.

How does it feel to come back to Edinburgh after graduating last year? Do you feel you have gained a new perspective on fashion?

It is exciting to be back in Edinburgh for such a nice event as the Charity Fashion Show! I do actually miss living there and I cannot believe how quickly time has flown by since graduating!

I wouldn’t say my perspective has completely changed, but I rather have become more aware about the different aspects of the industry.

Image credit: Anneleen Lindsay via Instagram sarafehres

Share this:

Tweet

