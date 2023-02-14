Post Veganuary: how to practice plant-based student cooking year-round

A moment of plant-based silence for this year’s Veganuary; a big-ticket event for promoters of meat-free lifestyles. In fact, around the globe over 700,000 people signed up for Veganuary 2023 – making it the biggest ever. This all sounds very promising. These days most of us agree, whether you practice such a diet or not, that reducing meat intake on a large scale is needed for healthier lifestyles and a healthier environment. Even without raising the issue of the principle of animal rights, the success of Veganuary proves that there is widespread interest in plant-focused, meat-free eating habits.

So why, still, does it feel that people are unenthusiastic and unknowledgeable about cooking vegetables? A certain squeamishness towards a meal with no meat can definitely be felt even amongst students, possibly traumatised by our parents’ generation whose notions of cooking vegetables generally consisted of boiling them until they barely needed chewing.

However, if plant-based diets are to thrive year-round, whether that be a commitment to a vegan or vegetarian diet or just being flexible and treating meat as an option in a meal rather than a necessity- knowing how vegetables can be cooked quickly and easily in a variety of dishes is required.

To this end, this long-term vegetarian has tackled an all-star, all-rounder veggie with an unearned bad rap to show how even one vegetable can carry a number of tasty student-friendly meals. The humble aubergine is incredibly flexible and can be transformed in many ways to give very different, delicious results. It also costs less than a pound, so no need to dip into the overdraft either. These two aubergine dishes are very beginner friendly, and don’t require much but simple equipment and ingredients. Each can be made in around 20-30 minutes and are definitely worth expanding your student culinary horizons for, to enjoy year-round.

Baba Ganoush Loaded Fries (Vegan)

Ingredients:

Fries:

1 Large Potato

Chili Flakes or Chili Powder (to taste)

Baba Ganoush:

1 Aubergine, sliced vertically into halves

2 Cloves Garlic (skin on)

1 Tbsp Parsley, chopped

2 Tsp Lemon Juice

2 Tsp Tahini

2 Tsp Olive Oil

½ Tsp Ground Cumin

Garnish

Chopped Parsley

Spring Onion, sliced

Toasted Sesame Seeds (optional)

A drizzle of plant-based yoghurt (optional)

Method:

Preheat oven to 200 C. Drizzle aubergine with olive oil and season with salt before placing cut side down on a baking tray with garlic cloves and roasting in oven for about 20 mins. Peel and slice potato into your size preference (I usually prefer matchsticks around 1.5 cm in diameter). Rinse to remove starch and then pat completely dry. Place on another baking tray before tossing in olive oil, salt, and chili flakes. Place into the oven for about 20 mins, re-tossing them halfway so they cook evenly on both sides. Remove aubergine from oven; the flesh should be very soft now. Use a fork to scrape all the flesh off the skins into a bowl. Remove garlic skins and place the now soft garlic into bowl also. Add the other seasonings and mash until it’s relatively smooth and spreadable (you could blend it alternatively to a looser consistency, but I prefer to retain more texture). Taste the Babe Ganoush- if you’re happy with it, it’s ready. If not, adjust to your taste. Spread Baba Ganoush over the fries and add garnishes. Enjoy!

Melanzane Parmigiana (Cheesy Aubergine) Bagel Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Ingredients:

1 Sesame Bagel (or plain, if you prefer)

1/3 of an Aubergine, cut into 1cm slices

½ Can Chopped Tomatoes, or 2 fresh

2 Cloves Garlic, minced

1 Tsp Chili Flakes (optional)

15g Extra mature cheddar, sliced or ½ ball of Mozzarella, sliced

1 Tbsp Pesto

Handful of Rocket (optional)

Method:

Fry garlic, chili flakes and ground black pepper in olive oil until fragrant, then add tomatoes and season generously with salt and a pinch of sugar. Simmer for around 20 minutes. Drizzle aubergine slices with olive oil and season with salt. Fry until nicely coloured. Optionally, for an extra crispy finish: egg wash and breadcrumb before frying. Add cheese to aubergine and cover the pan. Remove once the cheese is melted. Assemble sandwich. Slice and lightly toast bagel, before spreading the bottom with some sauce. Add cheesy aubergine and more sauce. Add rocket if using, spread the bagel top with pesto and you are finished. Enjoy!

Image Credit: “Eggplants” by AJ Photographic Art is licensed under CC BY 2.0.