  • Fri. Oct 13th, 2023
News

Princes Street closed following death of 20 year old man

ByTom Harrington

Oct 13, 2023
A street with a tram and buses. A tree sits to the right hand side of the road.

Princes Street has been closed following the death of 20-year-old man

Police responded to reports of an injured man at 3:50 AM on Friday morning.

However, emergency services pronounced the 20-year-old man dead on the scene.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said that: “Inquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”.

A large screen has been erected near a bus stop on the westbound side of the road, but no more information has been released.

Princes Street is cordoned off, from Frederick Street heading westwards, and diversions are in place for traffic.

Lothian Buses have announced in a tweet diversions for all routes Westbound from Frederick Street.

More to follow

Prince’s Street Edinburgh” by Lawrence OP is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

By Tom Harrington

Related Post

News
Student demonstration held in solidarity with Palestine
Oct 13, 2023 Sarah Challen Flynn
News
University of Edinburgh criticised over book launch for ‘Sex and Gender: A Contemporary Reader’
Oct 13, 2023 Lucy Frewin
Lifestyle News
An interview with founder of new and upcoming brand ‘Tuesday’
Oct 12, 2023 Nelly Laycock

You missed

News
News
News
Lifestyle