Princes Street closed following death of 20 year old man

Princes Street has been closed following the death of 20-year-old man

Police responded to reports of an injured man at 3:50 AM on Friday morning.

However, emergency services pronounced the 20-year-old man dead on the scene.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said that: “Inquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”.

A large screen has been erected near a bus stop on the westbound side of the road, but no more information has been released.

Princes Street is cordoned off, from Frederick Street heading westwards, and diversions are in place for traffic.

Lothian Buses have announced in a tweet diversions for all routes Westbound from Frederick Street.

