Radical Road path facing permanent closure

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is considering a permanent closure of the Radical Road path in Holyrood Park, citing safety concerns.

The route has been closed since 2018 due to the risk of rockfalls.

Radical Road is valued for its historical significance, having been built by unemployed weavers after their general strike caused the 1820 Radical War.

It is also known as the site that inspired the geologist James Hutton.

HES first closed the road after a large rockfall on 11 September 2018.

Although no-one was injured, HES called the incident a “near miss.” According to the HES report, “a permanent closure of the Radical Road footpath would achieve the highest reduction in residual risk of injury to visitors and staff.” Dr David Mitchell, HES Director of Cultural Assets, said: “We will not expose our staff, contractors, or members of the public to risks that cannot be appropriately managed or mitigated.”

HES said that it recorded 80 rockfalls at the site between 2017 and 2020.

Most were small, but two involved large rocks.

However, safety experts have condemned the decision to close the road.

Professor Andrew Sharman, former president of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, described the closure as “nonsensical.”

He said: “HES seems reluctant to tackle the perceived risk in an appropriate manner.”

James Garry, Assistant Director of The Cockburn Association, said: “From our perspective, we’re looking for a pragmatic, realistic solution to open access along the Radical Road as soon as possible.”

He added: “Effective visitor management and informed personal responsibility by visitors to the park will be key to the successful reopening of the path.”

Radical Road is not the only site closed by HES due to safety concerns.

It has also restricted access to the historic abbeys of Melrose, Kelso, and Jedburgh, among others.

As of 19 December 2023, 3650 people had signed a petition calling for the reopening of the path.

Images via Danny Carden from Ramblers Scotland

