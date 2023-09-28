Reflecting on the 2023 World Athletic Championships

The 2023 World Athletics Championships, held in Budapest from 19th to 27th August, showcased the culmination of hundreds of track and field athletes’ exceptional talent and hard work. At a time of immense growth for the reputation and commercialisation of athletics, this days-long event didn’t disappoint, with unprecedented global reach and logistical scale. Great Britain finished in 7th position on the medal table, beaten only by the giants of athletics such as the United States of America, Jamaica, and Kenya, among others. Primed by Diamond League meets and followed by the Eugene Prefontaine Classic, this end of season meet promised to be nail-biting.

Determination and perseverance surfaced regularly, most notably in Edinburgh-born Josh Kerr’s stunning victory over Norway’s Jakob Ingebritsen in the men’s 1500m. He follows his fellow Scot Jake Wightman’s New Balance-clad footsteps with uncanny similarity, as the friend and former training partner of Kerr won the event last year with an almost identical defeat of the Norwegian. Edinburgh AC now boasts two consecutive 1500m world champions.

Ingebritsen’s post-race protestations of illness stirred controversy and accusations of arrogance, with criticism fuelled by his victory in the 5000m later in the championships. In an interview with Reuters reporter Mitch Phillips, Ingebritsen graciously admitted he was “disappointed, but not when others do things right and are as prepared as they are,” perhaps hinting at a touch of bitterness.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson starred in the women’s heptathlon with a thoroughly deserved gold; the Liverpudlian battled hard, experienced after years of frustration and injury. Earning 6740 points, she triumphed over the USA’s Anna Hall by just 20 points, the narrowest margin in World Championship history.

Running 1:56.34 rewarded Keely Hodgkinson with an exceptional silver in the women’s 800 metres, proving her inextinguishable consistency. Her extremely successful season has been marred by losses to Mary Moraa and Athing Mu, yet Hodgkinson’s evident disappointment proves the high standards to which she holds herself: silver is not enough anymore, and she wants gold. High hopes nevertheless are building for the Paris 2024 Olympics as Hodgkinson ran a British record of 1:55.19 at the Eugene Prefontaine Classic two weeks ago, despite coming second to Mu.

Matthew Hudson-Smith’s gritty 400m silver came after he set a European record of 44.26 in the semi-final, with Jamaica’s Antonio Watson winning in 44.22. Zharnel Hughes’ 100m bronze was an insane performance against extremely fast competition, consolidating his previous victory at the UK Athletics Championships. Bronze for Ben Pattison in the 800 metres amazed even himself, his shock still clear in the post-race interview.

Silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, after the Netherland’s Femke Bol unfortunately face planted, was an immense achievement. With 3 bronzes from the women’s 4x100m, women’s 4x400m, and men’s 4x400m, these championships displayed the strength and depth of British sprinting.

This level of success is a testament to the organisation, dedication and expertise of our athletes, their coaches, and development programmes, as well as local running clubs. Track season may have ended, but successful British running won’t.

“File:Katarina Thompson-Johnson (35661380984).jpg” by William Warby from London, England is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

