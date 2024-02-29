Review: Guys and Dolls

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5.

Filled with amazing choreography, great music, and hilarious quips, Edinburgh University Footlights’ production of Guys and Dolls was well worth the watch.

The story takes place in 1940s New York and follows the stories of two couples: Miss Adelaide (Megan Le Brocq) and Nathan Detroit (Benedict Barker), a singer and a craps game organiser that have been engaged for 14 years, and the fresh romance of Sarah Brown (Nina Harmon) and Sky Materson (Sebastian Schneeberger), a sergeant of the local mission and a slick gambler. The chemistry between both couples is powerful and successfully captures the audience, with a personal favourite being the dialogue between Le Brocq’s Miss Adelaide and Barker’s Nathan Detroit, as they proved to be a strong comedic duo.

However, one of the standouts of the show is undoubtedly Maria McStay’s performance as Big Jule, with her lines as the Chicagoan craps player being delivered to consistent laughter from the audience. McStay’s performance is only elevated by the costume design executed flawlessly by Tara Healy, as the traditionally large Big Jule was played by a smaller McStay while still being draped in an oversized outfit.

Alongside their fantastic performances, each actor sang renditions of classics such as “Luck Be a Lady,” with the duets of the couples executed flawlessly. The use of these songs is critical for advancing the plot and fully displaying the actors’ skills. For example, when Harmon’s Sarah Brown and Schneeberger sang “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” it felt as if the entire audience was entranced, watching two fantastic vocalists showcase the full range of their talents.

Beyond this, immense credit must be given to the choreography created by Rosie Fletcher, as the sequences in Havana and the Craps Game are truly masterpieces that took my mind. Fletcher was able to fully extract the talents of the cast, with the Hot Box dancers being of particular note. Finally and perhaps most importantly, the work done by keys players Emily Philips and Amelia Brenan fully captures the audience and draws them into the world of the musical. The band as a whole never missed a beat and was crucial throughout the entirety of the performance.

Overall, Director Phee Simpson successfully produced a hit production of a classic musical, with it being well worth the significant standing ovation it received and a solid five stars.

Image by Andrew Perry provided via Press Release

