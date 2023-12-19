Review: Scottish Ballet’s Cinders!

⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

The Scottish Ballet’s Cinders! is the epitome of a beautiful ballet. Romantic tutus float and sparkle, intricate sets rise and fall, and dancers grand jeté from the wings. This show is particularly great for families, and I can imagine many little boys and girls adoring this magical, innovative retelling of Cinderella.

The intriguing twist to Scottish Ballet’s run of Cinders! is that audiences will watch different performances depending on the day of the show. Some audiences will watch a female orphan named Cinders fall in love with a handsome prince, while other audiences will see a male orphan named Cinders fall in love with a beautiful princess. On Wednesday, December 13th, I had the pleasure to see Cinders fall in love with the princess. In ballet, where traditionally ‘Cinderella’-esque roles are danced by women, it was refreshing to watch Bruno Micchiardi dance the role with grace, dignity, and tenderness. Moreover, it was wonderful to see Jessica Fyfe dance the part of the beautiful princess with confidence and commanding authority.

Cinders! retells the traditional tale with clever new flourishes. In this performance, there is no fairy godmother or singing mice. Instead, Cinders is left an orphan when his family business and parents perish in a terrible fire. He is raised by the new owner of the shop, who rename the shop ‘Thorne & Co,’ and has to endure the nastiness of her and her children. Of course, as in all Cinderella stories, an invitation to the ball is issued, and Cinders is magically transformed for one night. In this version, he is transformed by waltzing roses and the apparitions of his deceased parents. At the ball, he meets, dances with, and falls in love with the enchanting princess.

The show’s charm is due to its fairytale elements: it’s entertaining villains, convincing romance, and high stakes. The Thorne children are garishly colorful and comical. Grace Horler, Claire Souet, and Aaron Venegas play their humorous roles to perfection, nailing the slapstick antics while still showcasing their artistic talent. In comparison, Cinders and the Princess are in more subdued colors but still dazzle the audience (partially because the tiara, the necklace, and the tutu the Princess wears are so amazingly sparkly and mesmerizing). They dance together with ease and chemistry, renewing belief in fairytale romances. Although the ball scene drags on for a tad too long, the dancing is impeccable. Furthermore, the high stakes, from the abuse Cinders faces at home to the frantic hunt to match Cinders’ shoe to its owner, keep the production exciting.

Prokofiev’s score will be familiar to ballet aficionados (and classical music lovers) and it was a pleasure to experience the Scottish Ballet’s interpretation of the classic music. The music alternates between darkly menacing and lightly delightful, and the dancers’ choreography wonderfully fits the melodies.

I whole-heartedly recommended Cinders! for families looking for a winsome, enchanting Christmas performance. The show triumphs the beauty of kindness and the thrill of love at first sight (or dance). Little kids will go home dreaming of sparkly tiaras, Cinders’ fortuitously left-behind shoe, and magical roses.

Image ‘Bruno Micchiardi as Cinders and Jessica Fyfe as Princess Louise in Scottish Ballet’s Cinders’. Credit Andy Ross provided via Scottish Ballet Press Release

Related