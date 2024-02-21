Review: ‘Too Much’ by girl in red

⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3 out of 5.

Marie Ringheim, better known as girl in red, returns to the music scene with ‘Too Much’, the lead single for her upcoming album I’m Doing It Again Baby! due to be released on April 12th.

‘Too Much’ is impeccably written, as girl in red explores the experience of having your emotions minimised, singing in the chorus: “Please, don’t say I’m too much/That I’m over the top/You don’t understand me”. Explaining her inspiration behind the song, Rignheim embraces vulnerability, revealing, “I’ve always been told I’m too much. Throughout my whole childhood and in my adult years”.

The Norwegian-born artist has released several tracks which perfectly combine elements of indie-rock and R&B (take, for instance, ‘i wanna be your girlfriend’). Her 2021 album if i could make it go quiet displayed her raw emotions and added new quirks to mainstream music. Yet ‘too much’ marks a shift away from her more experimentalist and indie style and towards pop. Unfortunately, this means her new single loses the authenticity of her previous album.

Undoubtedly, her new album is much anticipated, and ‘Too Much’ is a fun single – perfect for loudly belting. However, one can hope her new album contains the mesmersing melodies and hints of softness of her previous songs.

“girl in red” by radio silence is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

