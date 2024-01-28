Road to the Super Bowl

Excitement continues to build within the National Football League (NFL) as Super Bowl LVIII rapidly approaches.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens are both competing for a spot in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be decided in the American Football Conference (AFC) championship game on Sunday, January 28.

The Chiefs would be the returning champions of the Super Bowl if they succeeded in the AFC championship. The Chiefs have one of the strongest offensive lines in the National Football League (NFL), with wide receiver Rashee Rice and tight end Travis Kelce, who has scored two touchdowns in previous divisional round games.

If the Ravens become AFC champions, then the Baltimore Ravens would be making their first Super Bowl appearance after 11 years. The Ravens are one of the strongest teams in the NFL, with an impeccable defensive line combined with the skills of MVP-hopeful quarterback Lamar Jackson.

On the other side, the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers will compete in the National Football Conference (NFC) championship game for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Detroit Lions have had an incredible journey to the Super Bowl thus far and would make history if they win against the 49ers on Sunday. The Lions have not won a playoff game since 1991 and have never made a Super Bowl appearance in Lions history. The Lions chances remain high with the incredible story of their quarterback, Jared Goff, who had 287 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the Lions’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The San Francisco 49ers would be making their eighth appearance in the Super Bowl since 2011 if they secured a win against the Lions. The 49ers remain hopeful as their strength relies on their defensive line with edge rusher Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Quarterback Brock Purdy also seeks to write his own history, going from being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to instead having the possibility of bringing home the Super Bowl win.

The following two weeks are filled with anticipation within the NFL as all four teams have a fighting chance to make history for each of their respective teams by winning the Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.

“Lamar Jackson makes a throw” by All-Pro Reels is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Related