Ruth Corbett & Daniel Roy Sharples at The Torrance Gallery

The Torrance Gallery’s latest exhibit explores a method of painting, ‘en plein air,’ which comprises an artist painting a landscape outdoors. The gallery highlights two versatile artists, Daniel Roy Sharples and Ruth Corbett. With both utilising oil as their medium, it is interesting to compare the works side by side, as Corbett paints beachy scenes and Sharples portrays various streets of Edinburgh.

Princes Street Christmas by Daniel Roy Sharples, photo by The Torrance Gallery

Starting with Sharples’ city scenes, Princes Street Christmas opens a nostalgic memory for those who have lived in Edinburgh or managed to spend their holiday here. The big, red H&M sign pinpoints exactly which street corner the artist happened to be at. In the centre of the canvas, the Christmas market’s Ferris wheel calls the viewers attention, and the sense of amusement is fulfilled. What makes this interesting is the details placed on the Ferris wheel rather than the Scott Monument. Sharples did not have to put much effort into it since the landmark was already recognisable. The amusement ride holds the significance of time and memory. The added factor of a glossy reflective floor also sets up the many rainy days this city has. Sharples has created a bustling scene that is still very much alive.

Bristo Square by Daniel Roy Sharples, photo by The Torrance Gallery



Many university students will recognise this famous gathering spot as Bristo Square. However, Sharples continues to capture the seasonal feeling in his painting, Bristo Square. The trees are bare and lined with lights, while the square is almost empty, with sparse students walking back or to class. It resembles the quiet hours for those with exams and those who may be finished. Compared to his Princes Street Christmas, this one showcases another side to the season with its neutral colours of grey and brown. One can feel the freezing temperature of the setting and smell the incoming rain.

Ardalanish Beach, Isle of Mull by Ruth Corbett, photo by The Torrance Gallery

Contrary to Sharples’ street scenes, Ruth Corbett expands on relaxing beaches and scenery. In her Ardalanish Beach, Isle of Mull painting, the land and water blend smoothly as if to interpret that haziness of a dream where one cannot fathom reality and what is not. The shades of light blue used here express a calmness and clarity, contrasting the dark rain in Sharples’ work. Corbett executes a stress-free environment that some may find a difficult and distant image in this bustling city.

Ardnamurchan Bay by Ruth Corbett, photo by The Torrance Gallery



Ardnamurchan Bay’s scenery takes a different point of view of someone or something heading towards the water. However, there is an ambiguous point where the sand meets water, and the water meets the sky. If someone were to keep walking, they would leap into the air or enter the still current. The ragged rocks keep the painting down to reality, and the silhouette of the mountains tempts what holds beyond. Here, the path ends but becomes anew for the viewer. Ruth created a never-ending journey with angelic tones.

The exhibit is ongoing until 8 October, and purchasing one of these paintings is possible. Fortunately, the Torrance Gallery is just one of many galleries partnered with Own Art, a company that makes it easier to purchase art through instalments without interest—helping art become more accessible to the public.

Title Image: “Bristo Square,” by Daniel Roy Sharples, photo by The Torrance Gallery

All images used with the permission of The Torrance Gallery.

