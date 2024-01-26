Scotrail suspends services as Storm Isha winds hit 80 mph

All Scotrail services have been suspended from 19:00 on Sunday 21 January until 6:00 on Monday 22 January as Storm Isha winds hit 80 miles per hour (mph).

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for high winds, as their website says:

“A spell of very strong, perhaps damaging, winds associated with Storm Isha is likely to bring disruption to transport and infrastructure.”

The press release by Scotrail says:

“ScotRail is advising customers that all services across the country will be suspended from 19.00 tonight (Sunday) and there will be no rush hour services on Monday morning, as the extreme weather from Storm Isha arrives.

“With the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance, Network Rail has taken the decision to close the railway to passenger services while the worst of the weather hits the infrastructure.”

Due to “heavy winds of up to 70/80 mph”, Scotrail has stated the storm “could lead to trees and other debris falling onto the tracks, making conditions unsafe to operate trains. This could also lead to trains being trapped on the network.”

There will be a safety inspection on Monday 21 January before any trains can run and all ticket restrictions will be lifted for tickets dated on 21 January.

LNER and Avanti West Coast have also both strongly advised passengers not to attempt to travel.

Storm Isha is the ninth storm to hit the United Kingdom (UK) since September 2023.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for the entire UK, which Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan stated was “pretty unusual for the whole of the country to be under a blanket wind warning.”

