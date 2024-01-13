Scottish Parliament ‘sit-in’ calls on Holyrood to support South Africa ICJ submission

A Pro-Palestine sit-in is taking place in the lobby of Scottish Parliament.

Protestors are urging Holyrood to support South Africa’s charges of genocide against Israel which are being discussed at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Protestors gathered in the lobby starting at 10am under the organisation of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign (SPSC).

SPSC told The Student:

“A diverse group of families and children have gathered supporting Humza Yousaf’s statement that actions by Israel amount to ethnic cleansing, and urge him and the Scottish Government to publicly support the charges of genocide brought forward by South Africa to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer was among those at the protest and stated:



“Scotland has a proud history of standing with Palestine. That solidarity is more important now than ever in the face of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza.”

A letter sent by SPSC to First Minister Humza Yousaf acknowledged Holyrood’s limitations to “speak independently of the policies of the United Kingdom,” but called for the Scottish government to “lead the way and formally support South Africa’s submission to the ICJ.”

The two-day ICJ public hearing began on 11 January.

In evidence submitted prior to the hearing, South Africa stated that Israel’s actions were “intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.

“South Africa unequivocally condemns all violations of international law by all parties, including the direct targeting of Israeli civilians and other nationals and hostage-taking by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups.”

Israel has called the accusations “baseless” and will offer defence on 12 January.

A spokesperson for Scottish Parliament stated: “A small, peaceful protest is taking place in the main hall of the building.

“Engagement with the protesters is ongoing and they have been advised that protesting is not permitted inside the Parliament.

“There are no restrictions on visitor access in or out of the building and no disruption to Parliamentary business. Police Scotland are in attendance.”

“International Court of Justice at The Hague” by United Nations Photo is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

