Short Rant: The library is for quiet time

Look. I get it. Communication is key to human happiness. But I swear to God- take your happiness and communication ELSEWHERE.

I am sitting in the library. Fourth floor. Elbow deep in perhaps the worst essay I have ever written. I have cried twice. I have drank an immeasurable amount of caffeinated drinks. I have eaten at least two punnets of grapes bought from our beloved Quartermile Sainsbury’s. What I do not need is a mothers meeting right next to me. I assume everyone at our esteemed university understands the concept of a library. I assume everyone understands the concept of QUIET TIME.

The library is a sacred space. It is a place for the tired, poor, huddled masses of students to seek refuge and work in peace. If you want to speak, literally go downstairs. There are DESIGNATED SEATS downstairs for your apparently vital conversations with your friends. Why not use them? Why not go to the cafe and get a (slightly overpriced) coffee to help quench your thirst after such a long, loud conversation?

The bottom line is, speaking in the library is rude. It’s obnoxious. Frankly, it screams that you’ve never been told ‘no’ in your life. Please, get a grip and take it elsewhere. Whatever burning information you must share can wait until you are at least on the stairs.

“Main Library, university of Edinburgh” by Enro is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

