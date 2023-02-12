Smart meters – a blessing or a curse?

Long gone are the days when the most coveted addition to a student flat would be a stolen traffic cone or street sign. Maybe I’m just getting older and more boring, but all I want is a smart meter.

With prices rising and bank balances falling, it has become a tense experience to do a weekly meter reading in my flat. It’s always a bit of a lottery, usually ending with my flatmates and I promising to keep the heat off for a while. Easier said than done when you live in Scotland and have pretty weak willpower. ‘Warmth now, worry later’ is not really a feasible option on a student budget.

I saw a friend for coffee the other day, and she said, “Guess what happened to me this week – we got a smart meter appointment for our flat.” Her excitement – as well as my jealousy – was so real, and I proceeded to spend half an hour on the phone with our energy provider in an attempt to get one of the prized smart meters for my place. No luck, unfortunately – embarrassingly due to my lack of patience.

If you are unaware, a smart meter tracks your energy usage live so that you can keep an eye on your cost-of-living bills as they build up. From an environmental and cost-effective perspective, they are invaluable. When it comes to bills, ignorance is the opposite of bliss. A smart meter is free to install and maintain, so what could possibly be the downside?

Mental health charities have been reporting incidences of ‘smart meter anxiety’ after people have become obsessed with checking their smart meters several times a day, having to ultimately shut them in a drawer in order to keep their stress at bay. Medical professionals have even weighed in on the subject, imploring those who experience high levels of anxiety about their smart meters to seek professional help. In an interview with the BBC, Karen Alexander likened her smart meter to a “demon on her shoulder” as she has had to resort to facing the screen at the wall in order to alleviate her anxieties.

The moral of the story is: proceed with caution when seeking out a smart meter. For me, the benefits outweigh the possibility of obsession. In the current cost-of-living climate, the best thing that we can do to keep our bank accounts healthy is to find methods to stay on top of our costs.

As for me, I’ll be ordering mine tomorrow.

Image Credit: “Lord Bourne meets E.ON’s Head of Customer Value, Smart Metering” by DECCgovuk is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0.