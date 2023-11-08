Ten of the best books by female authors

I have chosen these books because I feel they encompass what it means to be a woman: the beauty and hardships, the strong female bonds and, above all, courage.

The Bloody Chamber and Other Stories by Angela Carter

Carter’s collection of short gothic fairy tales transgresses the archetype of the woman and explores taboos in a new and exciting way. Her heroines embrace the darker side of fairy tales in order to outwit their male counterparts. These twisted fairy tales will keep you guessing until the end.

Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

This telling of the Biafran War reveals the struggles of women in conflict and how they fight back. This novel speaks of the courage of women and their ability to endure.

Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

The unnamed female protagonist feels as if she is competing with a mysterious rival who she can never know. The late wife of her new husband haunts their lives in puzzling ways and our protagonist must figure out the truth before it’s too late.

The Power by Naomi Alderton

This dystopian novel questions the traditional gender roles of women and imagines a world run by women with superpowers. It flips society on its head and explores the dangers of too much power.

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Elizabeth Zott was a feminist long before her time. She fights for her place in a male-dominated world of science and raises her fiercely independent daughter as she does so.

Violeta by Isabel Allende

Violeta lives 100 years between 1920 and 2020. She tells her life story and all the pain and loss she has endured. She experiences the political unrest of South America over the past century, and it is a heart-breaking story of resilience.

Songbirds by Christy Lefteri

When Nisha goes missing one night, her employer Petra must find out what has happened. This story highlights the multiplicities of violence against women and the need to give a voice to those who are silenced.

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

An iconic novel published in a time when women were not prominent in the literature scene. Shelley opened the way for the Brontë sisters and many more.

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo

An empowering and liberating account of female friendships and the need for female connection. The novel depicts stories of different black women in Britain and how their lives intersect.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

A dystopian imagining of women being used solely for reproduction and a narrative of how women resist and challenge their societal role.

