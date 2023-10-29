The It Girls of milk alternatives: Laura’s top three brands

In this modern world of milk alternatives, the lactose-intolerants (like me) are absolutely thriving. From quinoa milk to tiger nut milk, choice has never been more abundant. As always, there is a popular clique in any large assembly. The It Girls of milk alternatives are none other than coconut, almond, soya and oat. They’re seen frequenting aesthetic Edinburgh cafes wearing a questionable badge that says “an additional 30p”. While they have influenced a generation of those who do not drink dairy milk, most of them have a fatal flaw that stops me from trusting them with my coffee order.

For instance, almond milk is as reliable as my mom picking up her phone. On a scale of one to ten, it’s an absolute zero. Every brand tastes exceedingly different. From artificial flavouring to watery textures, ordering a coffee with almond milk is a lottery (one which Edinburgh University cafés fail by using Alpro’s horrifying almond milk). In addition, coconut milk cannot help but overpower the role it’s supposed to serve; its taste is too much of a statement in coffee. While I love my tropical home country, I do not need to be taken back to the Dominican Republic at 7 a.m. on a Monday. The day that faces me ahead is one of over-heated libraries, not a bright, hot sun. Yet, I feel worse for soya milk. It doesn’t have anything going on for it except having an identity crisis between the names Soya and Soy. If it were a spice, it would be flour. In truth, moments of disobeying my intestine’s preferences have prevailed and I’ve indulged in my flatmate’s ‘authentic’ milk.

However, after much trial and error, I am now confident to share that oat milk is just superior. Its creaminess is unparalleled and the natural sweetness delivers a perfect balance to the coffee cup. In an attempt to leave the world better than I have found it, I must share with The Student readers my personal top three oat milk brands. These are my favourite out-of-the-oat kinds of milk accessible in Edinburgh, and my rating is based on my gut feeling (pun intended)!

In third place is Oatly’s Semi Oat Milk. It’s lighter than their Whole-Oat (which works best for hot chocolates), but Semi-Oat is the perfect coffee companion with its incredible foamability, thickness and taste.

The runner-up of these angelic beverages is Minor Figures’s Barista Oat. The taste is subtle, sweet and sublime, all wrapped up in minimalistic packaging. There is not much to be said, but so much to be tasted!

Finally, the title of prom queen goes to Rude Milk’s Oat Drink. Sure, they’ve sneakily recognised that the word “milk” should be reserved for mammals, but a taste will leave your mind empty of anything but euphoria. Even if it’s the sweetest on the list, the drink delivers it in a natural-tasting way that delivers a smooth flavour.

So, follow my excellent advice and ditch the plant-based competition by appreciating the beauty of oat milk through these three splendid recommendations. Lactose intolerance… begone!

Image ‘Alternative Milk Heaven’ courtesy of Pia Okuma-Chin.

