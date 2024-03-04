The Meadows to get permanent public toilets

The Meadows is one of three Edinburgh parks set to receive permanent public toilets.

It is hoped that the toilets will be ready in time for the summer months of 2024.

Inverleith Park and Allotments, and Leith Links will also see permanent toilets installed.

The prospect of additional facilities in The Meadows has been met by enthusiasm by students.

One student said: “I will definitely use them.”

They will be especially helpful in the summer when everyone is hanging out on the meadows”.

Since 2000, the population of the UK has grown by 8.5m, whereas the number of public toilets in the UK has fallen 39 per cent.

Students and University of Edinburgh staff can access toilets in the nearby George Square.

Toilets in some George Square locations, including the Library Café and Chrystal Macmillan Building, can be accessed without using University student identification cards.

The Meadows currently has permanent toilets in Hope Park, however the male toilets are currently closed due to fire damage.

In summer 2023, temporary toilets were provided in The Meadows, Inverleith Park and Leith Links.

The temporary facility in Leith Links was closed early because of fire damage.

The City of Edinburgh council allocated £0.6m to the new permanent toilets in its 2023/2024 budget, and has committed another £0.75m in the 2024/2025 budget.

The council estimates that the cost of providing a toilet facility, close to existing water and sewerage will be approximately £160,000.

This allows for one Disability Discrimination Act compliant unit, with two unisex cubicles.

If the facilities were to include a ‘Changing Places’ unit, costs would rise by a further £40,000.

The proposed toilets in The Meadows are unrelated to the current sewage upgrades in progress on Marchmont Road.

In the 2024/2025 budget, the council also announced it was also planning to invest £0.6m into improving biodiversity in parks, reducing the herbicide glyphosate, and continuing to improve lighting.

A full list of Edinburgh’s public toilets can be found on the City of Edinburgh council’s website.

“The Meadows, Edinburgh, Scotland” by Billy Wilson Photography is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

Related