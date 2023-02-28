The Oddly Gendered Digital Etiquette

While not exclusive, it often feels hard to miss the sheer bluntness in a reply from generally male colleagues in comparison to the often more decorated, punctuated and considerate female tone.

Finding your voice in written forms always feels like a challenge to me personally, where sometimes I feel an instinct to switch a full stop for an expression of exclamation to hint at some forged enthusiasm. While when faced with the ever-perplexing blank stare of men I envision on the other side of my emails I can’t help but withdraw a little; clench my fingers up before I ruin anything with just a little too much emotion, or worse, too many emojis.

I was intrigued to find this was yet another personal confusion of mine that has been unendingly discussed in recent years by many dazzled by our complex online social world. In 2021, GLAMOUR’s Laura Hampson explored “Why women should be writing emails like their male colleagues.” In conversation with career coach Hannah Salton, Salton states “Women tend to be more apologetic, saying sorry for requesting things that are perfectly reasonable to be asking”.

She continues, “This could be a reflection of lower confidence, or a representation of women feeling less sure of their professional position and authority,”

There’s a lot to be said for rethinking our workplace communication efforts, and while the titularly phrasing of “women should be writing emails like their male colleagues” could at first read a little old fashioned, the reverse may be true when it implies rethinking the need for women to display themselves as traditional feminine, therefore traditionally sidelined in the workplace.

Personally, the way I can relate to both styles of communication implies to me that these differences are unsurprisingly taught rather than innate.

It feels a shame to connote a lack of communicative empathy to the male sex. Though in actuality it implies that these behaviours have a lot more to do with historic workplace and societal imbalances; where women may have traditionally overcompensated against an enforced sense of inadequacy. In reality, the communication style of men in the workspace might be reflective of a long-standing security in the workplace. Which, with any luck will eventually blur with as our societal gender gaps narrow.

Illustration “Digital Etiquette Illustration” by Tom Manning