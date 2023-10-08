The Problem with Personality Quizzes

You don’t know me, but my personality type is INFP-T, my Hogwarts House is Gryffindor, my Faction is

Amity, and my Godly parent is Apollo. Buzzfeed Quiz says, based on my breakfasting habits, my future

wedding should be forest-themed, and that the best song for me to feel good to in the morning is

September by Earth Wind and Fire. According to 16Personalities, I’m a Mediator and have the same

personality type as Tolkien and Shakespeare (though, how they got that information I’m not at liberty to

say). You now know me better than my flatmates do, and Meta can only wish they could harvest this

much information from me so concisely.



It doesn’t take a genius to guess what’s on this week’s agenda: the problem with the personality quiz.

When you’re thirteen, it’s fun – guessing which evil animated character your friend might be based on

their music taste, or figuring out which type of bread is best suited to your fashion sense. It sounds

harmless, so what’s the problem?



My answer: dependency.



We see it every day with Astrological readings. Suddenly, our entire lives make sense based on the hour

we were born. Instead of allowing our experiences to shape who we are, personality quizzes enable us

to dictate our personalities based on the results of a quiz asking us about our likes and dislikes.

Responsibilities are negated by blaming it on a label assigned to us by an online computer system (“So

what if I can’t handle emotions, I’m a Pisces!”).



It can also lead to quizzes with slightly more detrimental results, such as “What percentage do you

suffer with anxiety?” or “Answer these questions and we’ll tell you if you’re a psychopath!” (likely

created by people without a medical background, but since every answer has been so relatable before,

this one must also be true, right?). Relying on personality quizzes to provide us with community and

expecting all our life’s problems to be explained is not the solution; taking time away from the internet

and its data collection is.



There’s a reason we don’t live in a Divergent-like world; humans cannot simply fit into one box – we are

destined to grow and change. Evolution is a scientific theory; the ‘This or That’ quiz is not. Being yourself

is not basic, being original does not have to mean having the same personality type as Katniss Everdeen,

and you’re not cool if you’re an INFJ (which is the rarest category, apparently). Trust that whoever you

are is enough, and that no one is going to care about that one embarrassing quiz result you got when

you were 15.

“buzzfeed” by Tech in Asia is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

