The Short Rant: January is the cruellest month

All the dark and cold of winter, none of the lights or joy of Christmas. An unfortunate combination of cold, damp, and dark – coupled with a barrage of resolutions, and the pressure to become the new-and-improved you – intersect in a uniquely unpleasant way to make January, I would argue, the very worst month of the year. Whilst most of our fellow animals are sensibly hibernating, we are encouraged to hit the ground running. To get up early. To give up drinking. All while getting about half an hour of sun exposure in a day. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with a bit of self-improvement but, really, is January the month to do it?

I’m not sure what I would suggest in terms of a solution other than hibernation or hopping on a plane to somewhere sunny, neither of which are entirely practical. I suppose one redeeming thing about January is that between being dry, vegan and whatever else the month demands of us there isn’t too much time to wallow in the dreariness of it all. It’s also a good month to get out the way; spring might not yet be in sight but at least we’ve nearly made it through January.

“Snow in Edinburgh” by gudmund10 is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.