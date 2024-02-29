The Short Rant: Lidl rush hour

Its 5pm on a Friday evening, and here I am, happily writing away with a grin on my face. Why so happy, I hear you ask? Well, it’s because I’m not in the rat-race that is the Nicholson Street Lidl right now, of course. While I enjoy the quiet comfort of my flat, fridge well stocked with this morning’s Lidl finds, the image of half of the student population presently descending on that yellow and blue hub of off-brand bargains, fills me with a sense of satisfaction that very few things in life could surpass. Ahh, I take a smug sip of PG tips-dupe tea, life without the perils of Lidl at rush hour is a sweet one indeed.

Yet, I speak with all the seasoned wisdom of a hardened second year. I shudder as I think back to my naïve first-year self, attempting to buy the holy grail 69p hummus and a post-uni sweet treat on my way home.

There I was, innocent and unsuspecting of the harrowing chaos that awaited me in the aisles. The shelves were bare, and the bakery was ransacked, with not one ‘Ultimate chocolate brownie’ in sight. Sighs of frustration, beeping from the self-scanners; and the aggressive shouting of “8…15…13” from the tired shop assistant as each checkout became free, all seemed to harmonise in a in a symphony of despair.

So let this be my warning to you: Lidl between 5pm-6pm is not for the faint-hearted. Unless of course, as a friend of mine recently disclosed, you’re the type of person who enjoys the adrenaline from this kind of chaos.

