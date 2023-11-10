The Short Rant: The 4th Floor

I’ll admit, there’s a form of masochism in my almost-daily visits to that brutalist, fluorescent-lit torture cuboid that is the main library: over the years, I must have genuinely spent hundreds of hours mindlessly typing away on my long-abused keyboard inside. But if there’s one place—or, more accurately, one microcosm—within the library that truly commands my vitriol, it’s the fourth floor.

Now, I should probably preface this with the fact that, contrary to popular belief, I did not live in Pollock in first year. Perhaps that natural divide is the source of the fight-or-flight that triggers as soon as I exit the lift. But venturing onto fourth feels like a spiritual return to that Pollock environment: the half-whispered gossiping, the awkward waves with half-remembered faces from fresher’s week, the judgemental gazes I receive for having turned up in a mere tracksuit and hoodie (because I thought we were here to work, not model at a bloody fashion show). Even if I were to want to study there, it’s impossible to find a desk – half spend their days “reserved” but largely unoccupied, their residents spending their time between cigarette breaks and coffee dates. And God forbid you visit on a Monday afternoon, lest you get swept up in the restless whispering and phone-checking surrounding a certain local social media fad (which a particularly vain friend of mine, for example, turns up early to maximise his chances of appearing in).

Ultimately, the fourth floor is a place people go not to study, but to appear extra fashionable and popular while pretending to do so. Maybe I’m a jaded old final year student, but it’s a place I stay far away from. It’s an unfortunate waste of what is, in all fairness, quite a nice Pentlands view.

Image via Edie Holt.

