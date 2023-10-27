The Short Rant: Train Cancellations

I’m not a patient person. I have a lot to do and I do it fuelled on a continuous caffeine buzz, with the

energy or Manny from Over the Hedge. As you can imagine, I therefore don’t “thrive” on a train

journey with delays and cancelled trains.

If I thought the destination was going to be the worst part of a weekend in Stockport, I was in for

painfully drawn-out surprise, as I attempted to travel by train on Friday. If I had a pound for every

hour I was late, I would have 6. Which isn’t a lot. But it’s enough to by the costa coffee I didn’t get

because I had to join the end of the longest que known to Edinburgh to board a train after 4 hours of

delays, and still a good £5 more than is pleasantly tolerated for someone with my levels of patience.

No wifi for uni work, no water because we were unprepared. I could feel the hours fall off my

lifespan with every rattle of the train. Hell on middle class British earth may just be half an hour

delays at Newcastle. In the rain. With no Costa in sight.

“Stockport Railway Station” by Gene Hunt is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

