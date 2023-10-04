The Spirit of Teviot: The Student Union is a people, not a place  

It’s been a week, and the Teviot closure has already gotten to me. As the oldest student union building in the country, Teviot Row House is unlike many buildings you’ll find on U.K. University campuses. Its aesthetic and utility was unchallenged in terms of providing a space for students and societies to organise events and meetings. The spiral staircase, New Amphion Café, iconic library bar, and the sports bar were all staples of the Edinburgh student experience. Teviot amalgamated students of all degrees, interests, and societies to create a University-wide community.

On Monday September 25, we lost a part of the student community and experience when Teviot’s doors were shut for renovations. Scheduled to be completed in spring of 2025, these renovations will be focusing on modernising certain parts of the building and providing much-needed accessibility changes. Proposals from student groups to stagger the renovation of Teviot so certain parts of the building could be accessed were rejected. Since Teviot has been demoted to a set piece for student life rather than the hub of it, it falls on to other student spaces to carry on the same spirit Teviot provided.

Teviot’s most likely successor in term of access, location, and utility is Potterrow, but it could not be a more starkly different space. Every time I enter Potterrow, I feel like I’m boarding the Axiom (the ship from Wall-E). The “summer-never-ends” aesthetic contrasts the city of Edinburgh, making it appear more inorganic than Teviot. In Teviot, it was common to discover Ceilidhs in the Debating Hall, jazz nights in the lounge, pub quizzes in the Library Bar, and the Rugby match in the Sports Bar all on the same night. Potterrow is much more uniform, and its openness comes at the expense of intrigue or character.

Outside of Bristo Square, we have Pleasance. Pleasance is far more aesthetically similar to Teviot and fits the authentic Edinburgh vibe. But Pleasance is primarily a space for performing arts and it excels in that regard. Most bookable spaces can function as rehearsal or performance space. Swing dance, salsa, tango, modern dance, ballet, and the media-based societies are well established in Pleasance and the spaces were specifically designed for these areas of interest. Since Teviot closure, Pleasance’s more specific focus has been tested as societies have migrated there to use whatever University space there is. The simple reality is Pleasance was not designed to be a student hub and its specific focus on more performance-based societies is where its expertise lies. With no plans to reopen the Kings Building’s gym, food court, or bar, it appears that students studying stem degrees are even more uniquely disadvantaged in community building.

But despite no clear heir apparent to serve as the Student Union, the University community still thrives despite the temporary loss of its home. In Thor: Ragnarok, the titular character says that “Asgard isn’t a place, …Asgard is where our people stand”. Student community will thrive anywhere at Edinburgh because of students’ own determination and passion to create community in all areas of the University. Teviot, Pleasance, Potterrow, and every other student space are only special because student activity within them has made them special.

From the Undergraduate Common Room in the Old Medical Building to the Cross-Courser Library in 40 George Square, to the Playfair Library and Talbot Rice Gallery in Old College, student engagement in the University carried the same spirit of Teviot even before its closure. The closure of Teviot is a shame, but also an opportunity for students’ spaces across the whole University to become more open, more diverse, and more part of student life than ever before. When Teviot re-opens in all its glory and glamour, I hope it will seem like it was never even gone in the first place.

