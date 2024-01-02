The Student’s 2023 news roundup: fifteen stories that shook Edinburgh this year

2023 was a year full of shocking, exciting and sometimes upsetting news stories. This included everything from protests on campus to Scotland’s loneliest sheep to exposing investigations and surveys. This is 2023 as reported by The Student:

By Joe Sullivan

Coined by students as ‘the DNA’ or ‘the heart’ of the University of Edinburgh, students were shocked and saddened in September by the closure of Teviot Row House, which is set to open after renovations in 2025.

By Maryse Bots, Lucy Frewin and Nick Malizia

A Pro-Palestine protest on 20 October saw activists smear paint on McEwan Hall. A student was arrested, prompting protestors to surround the police van holding the student for hours. The event led to calls for less heavy-handed policing on campus, including an open letter from EUSA to the University.

By Sarah Challen-Flynn and Lucy Frewin

This The Student investigation revealed how despite state-educated students making up 40 per cent of the student population, a shocking 94 per cent of that population had experienced prejudice due to their educational background.

By Jack Ferguson

This survey conducted by The Student backed up claims from the Office for Students, that one in five students had considered dropping out due to the cost-of-living crisis. This year was led by headlines on the costs of living in Edinburgh, which was concluded to be the most expensive city in the UK to be a student.

By Emma Gibson

Peter Mathieson strikes again with new expenses for his Regent Terrace mansion being released, including £1,089 on the maintenance of his Eucalyptus tree. This comes in the same year that saw student satisfaction plummet.

By Lara van Vorst

Following a groundbreaking article in the BBC, The Student talked to the students who launched the ‘Sex? On Campus!’ campaign. This comes after criticism and protests on campus calling out the university for insufficient support systems for survivors of sexual violence.

By Lucy Frewin

After two failed attempts to screen it, the controversial film Adult Human Female was finally screened on campus with a panel on 22 November. The third screening, as with the first and second screening, saw protestors attempt to stop the screening, but went ahead after police intervention.

By Maryse Bots and Nick Malizia

Mathieson made more headlines this year, as EUSA passed and consequently ratified a motion to call for his resignation. The motion passed with 648 students voting for. EUSA will work on implementing the motion for the coming semester.

By Tom Harrington

After a series of collisions in which student cyclists in Edinburgh were hit while cycling, this piece found that despite claims the University of Edinburgh is the best place for student cyclists in the UK, cycling infrastructure in Edinburgh is still “not fit for purpose”.

By Maryse Bots and Nick Malizia

A student had to pay $10,000 out-of-pocket due to the University’s US loan policy, revealed by an investigation conducted by The Student. This comes in light of rising tuition fees for international students and a cost of living crisis.

Now, here are a few more stories that touched our hearts in 2023:

By Asia Kane

A bus route described as “a lifeline for people in Bingham” was rerouted, sparking outrage and concern from residents.

By Tom Harrington

Edinburgh zoo had a tough 2023 with their beloved pandas heading back to China, as well as Rotana the sun bear passing away. Rotana leaves behind his mate Babu, who is doing well under the circumstances.

By Jack Davies

This year we didn’t expect a story about WWII-era explosives to bring a tear to our eye. After devices were discovered in a local waterway, we hear from a dedicated hobbyist with a passion for magnet fishing.

By Maryse Bots

A heart wrenching story went viral as Fiona the Sheep sheep was stuck on a beach in the Highlands for two years.

By Maryse Bots

The Leith community were shocked as they discovered the theft of one of their iconic pigeon statues. Dubbed Ethel, the pigeon was retrieved after being lost for days.

Thank you for reading The Student in 2023. We look forward to covering even more next year.

Background image “File:Teviot Row House.JPG” by Su Hongjia is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.

Peter Mathieson: “Peter Mathieson 2019” by Consulate General of Japan in Edinburgh is licensed under CC BY 4.0.

Robot cat: Image via Maryse Bots

UCU Sign: “UCU Edinburgh Parliament” by Magnus Hagdorn is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Fiona the Sheep Image via Animal Rising.

Humza Yousaf: “Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf” by Scottish

Government is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Composite image by Maryse Bots.

Related