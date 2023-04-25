The Surrogacy Debate: Why are people unwilling to listen?

A while back, following the birth of Rebel Wilson and her partner’s baby via surrogate, I published an article in which I offered my thoughts against commercial surrogacy and examined the evidence that suggests the trade is one that fosters exploitation and commodification. Months later, as GB Olympic diver Tom Daley announces the birth of his second child, born through surrogacy, all my points still stand. This article will not be a regurgitation of the argument I brought forward in my previous piece addressing surrogacy. I’ve made my case, as I should have to in order to substantiate my impassioned position on the matter. But what has been made apparent with the most recent celebrity surrogate birth, is that those on the other side of the debate are not willing to do the same. This outright dismissal of the genuine concerns of us who challenge surrogacy is unacceptable.

Some of the comments left on Tom Daley’s social media are charged with vile homophobic language. I do not condone hate speech and my concerns have nothing to do with a child having two parents of the same sex. This goes without saying, but I wanted to clarify that when I discuss the apparent “nasty comments” that refer to the use of a surrogate, and challenge this interpretation of the backlash, this absolutely does not include those that are in any way homophobic.

What is unfair though, is conflating “nasty comments” and “online trolling” with valid, reasonably expressed concerns about the ethical implications of using a surrogate. Tom Daley used a surrogate from the US, where commercial surrogacy is legal, and though we cannot be sure that this was the route taken, it is certainly possible. But this article is not about Tom Daley specifically. It is about the throng of individuals online who are unwilling listen to women’s rights activists who oppose surrogacy for genuine, evidence-based reasons.

This is not to say that opposing surrogacy is the objectively correct opinion. Certainly, it is my opinion, but I would never be so blatantly dismissive of anyone making a genuine, informed case in its favour. My opinion wouldn’t have a leg to stand on if I refused to engage with the other side of the debate. Similarly, when a celebrity chooses to use a surrogate in order to have a baby, they open themselves up to criticism from those who take issue with the controversial practice. To suggest that those who make these criticisms are simply hateful, online trolls is reductive and does nothing to strengthen the argument in favour of surrogacy. Meeting fairly presented arguments with ignorant dismissal is unproductive and benefits no one.

With such a sensitive, high-stakes issue like surrogacy, we must be willing to listen and engage with all sides of the conversation. This goes for everyone. It would be wrong for me to completely ignore the positive experiences some have with surrogacy, or the options it can open for same-sex couples. Equally, it is wrong for supporters of surrogacy to ignore the issues it poses for women’s rights and the surrogate mothers themselves. Active, thoughtful debate is the only way to build solutions and find common ground. Most people who oppose surrogacy aren’t nasty, online trolls; we’re individuals who care deeply about the safety of the women it affects and are driven by these concerns. No matter your stance on the issue, I encourage you to listen, reflect, and draw conclusions of your own. Simply ignoring the discussion gets us nowhere.

