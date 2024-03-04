  • Mon. Mar 4th, 2024
This is Rigged stage Holyrood Palace sit-in

BySahar Jafferbhoy

Mar 3, 2024
This is Rigged staged a sit-in at Holyrood House, the Scotland residence of King Charles, on Monday 19 February 2024. 

They demanded that the price of baby formula in supermarkets be reduced to that of March 2021, and advocated for the establishment of community food hubs.  

The activist group stated this was in response to exacerbated food insecurity and inequality.

A This is Rigged spokesperson told The Student

“It is absolutely unacceptable that the price of baby formula in supermarkets has, on average, increased by 24% since March 2021.

“This has resulted in parents being forced to steal baby formula to feed their children – often skipping meals themselves – while supermarkets such as Tesco and Sainsbury’s make high profits. 

“Sainsbury’s CEO Simon Roberts made nearly £5 million last year, while children in Scotland went hungry, with thousands hospitalised for malnutrition between 2018 and 2022.” 

As such, This Is Rigged demanded that supermarkets put an end to their profiteering off of Scots being unable to afford basic necessities and slash the price of baby formula to pre-March 2021 prices.

Holyrood Palace” by B.J. Allen is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

