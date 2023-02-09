TikTok Literature: Worth the Read?

Books recognised and promoted through TikTok have faced both universal love and scrutiny. Some say they are far from “actual” literature and undeserving of the hype surrounding them. Others label them as incredible reads that they couldn’t put down. I decided to evaluate the most popular ‘Booktok’ texts and conclude which ones, if any, I would argue are worth the read.

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover:

Arguably the face of BookTok, It Ends with Us explores protagonist Lily’s journey navigating past traumas and building new relationships. Although the writing style is not worthy of a high compliment (its energy is comparable to Wattpad), the plot itself was engaging and easy to follow.

The themes of domestic abuse and the explored cycle of generational trauma were emotive and significant. However, it becomes unravelled in the love triangle, and the heightened focus on which man Lily should choose is both concerning and problematic.

Overall, this book is an easy read and probably suitable for those looking to get out of a ‘reading slump’. However, it is nothing revolutionary and doesn’t come close to many other texts of the romance genre.

2.5/5 ⭐️

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid:

Another classic Booktok read, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo divulges the highlights and challenges of the Old Hollywood lifestyle. Monique Grant manages to score a tell-all interview with 1950s star Evelyn Hugo who is surrounded by mystery and intrigue. The central question of the text is why someone who has sacrificed so much to keep their secrets would suddenly decide to reveal them all!

The characterisation of Evelyn Hugo is complex and beautifully written. Her character easily invites empathy, and her chosen stories are intriguing throughout. Conversely, a downside of the book is the comparatively bland characterisation of Monique, and the details of her personal life add little to the overall text. However, if you fancy trying a TikTok book, this is a strong contender.

3.5/5 ⭐️

The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey Eugenides:

The Virgin Suicides, set in 1970s America, explores the lives of five Lisbon sisters who, startlingly and seemingly without explanation, all decided to take their own lives. The book is narrated by the boys of the town, who saw the sisters as a source of obsession and intrigue.

The narrative focus is wisely chosen and allows an exploration of the male gaze. This theme is crucial to the novel and intricately woven into the plot, as is the male perception of female mental health and the objectification of women.

The Virgin Suicides is the most well-written of the TikTok books discussed here so far and truly had me captivated throughout. This is an excellent text and one that is definitely worth the read. *Graphic content warnings*

4.5/5 ⭐️

Normal People by Salley Rooney:

Although Normal People has been prevalent long before Booktok, since the airing of the 2020 BBC TV adaptation, it has blown up again and now remains in the BookTok section of Waterstones. Normal People dives into the relationship between Marriane and Connell and subsequently their individual growth from childhood to adulthood.

“Marianne, he said, I’m not a religious person but I do sometimes think God made you for me (p.118).”

This quotation alone demonstrates the sheer emotive beauty of this text. Normal People provides an excellent discourse into the struggles and navigation of young adulthood, additionally providing a relatable, realistic and moving presentation of mental health.

The book itself is an easy read, but it can, in the same breath, be criticised for its relatively conventional writing style. The book’s structure and style are arguably redeemed by the impactful and heartwarming plot. A TikTok book that is absolutely worth giving a go.

4/5 ⭐️

Image Credit: “TikTok” by Solen Feyissa is licenced under CC BY-SA 2.0.