Turning Point UK asks students to report ‘left-wing bias’ on university campuses

A right-wing group associated with pro-Trump organisations in the United States has launched a website asking students to report incidents of “left-wing bias” by lecturers, forming a public list of such incidents.

The website was launched by Turning Point UK (TPUK), the British wing of the long established, pro-Trump Turning Point USA.

The group claimed that the reports would be kept anonymous, however that “if some incidents are serious enough, we may decide it is necessary to publicly name the individuals involved.”

The US equivalent of the website, called Professor Watch, has publicly called out lecturers before, with some receiving death threats as a result, such as George Ciccariello-Maher from Drexel University, Philadelphia (CNN, 2017).

The website is hosted under the domain of Turning Point UK, and claims: “It’s time to end the politicization of our young people by people who should know better!

“If you have any evidence of this, then please submit it to us using this form.

”You can include some contact details in your message if you would like us to get in touch, or you can report it anonymously.

“The fight-back begins now!”

Some video clips and photos of the alleged bias are already viewable on the website, which allows individuals to upload media files.

Most of the clips feature lecturers making off-hand jokes about Donald Trump and Brexit, as well as the right-wing newspaper, the Daily Mail.

The topic of free speech on University campuses has been an issue for a number of years now, with many Conservative thinkers having claimed that they were personally attacked for expressing their views on campus.

However, while TPUK claims that educators have a responsibility to be “politically neutral”, there are concerns that these groups could endanger the right of lecturers and teaching staff to express themselves and teach their students.

TPUK was launched in late 2018, and since has been endorsed by leading figures in the Conservative Party, including Home Secretary Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

After the launch, the organisation was quickly inundated with ridicule of its founding members, as well as parody twitter accounts, such as “Turning Point UK Glasgow”.

Image: Official logo of Turning Point USA via Wikipedia

