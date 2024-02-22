TV couples: do they last after the show ends?

This article contains spoilers for How I Met Your Mother, Normal People, Friends, and Gavin & Stacey.

In honour of Valentine’s Day, it’s time to revisit our most beloved and most controversial TV couples, from Barry Island to McLaren’s Pub. These shows may have brought these couples to our screens, but would they last past the runtime? And would they last in real life? These discussions have plagued my living room recently, as my friends and I have pored over the lives of these fictional couples (we do have lives I promise). Useless? Definitely. But fun, nevertheless.

The obvious start is Ted and Robin from How I Met Your Mother – one of the most contested TV couples ever. Some think that it was always going to be Robin for Ted from the very beginning, and perhaps that was the initial plan of the show, but I think this was the wrong ending. Whilst the blue French horn gesture in the final episode was very romantic and marked a perfect full-circle moment for the show, it didn’t feel right to have them end up together. Throughout the show, Robin was never sure of her feelings for Ted, and never wanted to get married until it came to Barney. Robin and Barney were an unusual but perfect match, with Barney’s proposal being the best proposal on TV ever! Ted and Robin rekindle their relationship when he is still mourning the loss of his late wife and mother of his children – perhaps Ted was just scared to be alone. Personally, I don’t think Ted and Robin would last after the end of the show because it was poor timing and they are constantly shown as just not being right for each other.

Connell and Marianne broke our hearts in Normal People and the ending left us hanging. The pair part ways at the end of the series, to pursue separate dreams, but their love remains strong. Throughout the show they keep missing each other, never quite on the same page and never able to communicate properly. But they can’t seem to forget about one another, nor find anyone they love quite as much. Their love seems to tie them together, so I think in the future they will find their way back to each other but maybe send them both to therapy first.

We can’t not talk about Ross and Rachel. I’ll be honest. I love these two together, especially in the final episode where Rachel gets off the plane to be with him, but they are messy. Too messy to last forever. The “we were on a break” episode still haunts me to this day – they just couldn’t understand one another’s perspective. After the runtime ended, as much as I want it to work, I don’t see them having had more than a few happy years together. However, having discovered that Jennifer and David had feelings for each other in real life during filming, has made me more reluctant to say they wouldn’t work out.

To end on a happier note, let’s take a trip to Barry Island. Following the announcement of another Gavin & Stacey Christmas special coming to our screens this year, it’s only right to talk about Smithy and Nessa. It’s been five years since we were left painfully wondering about whether Smithy and Nessa would end up together. My prediction is that Smithy accepted the proposal, and they have stayed together ever since, raising Neil ‘The Baby’. Although they claim to be slightly repulsed by one another, they can’t deny their connection and now that they have Neil, they can’t stay away from each other. This one is simple for me.

“Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, ‘How I Met Your Mother’” by watchwithkristin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

