University of Edinburgh student charged with sexually assaulting a schoolgirl

[CW: THIS ARTICLE DISCUSSES RAPE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT]
A University of Edinburgh student, Benjamin Whittaker, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in a holiday let in the city of Edinburgh.
Benjamin Whittaker, now 22, targeted the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at a holiday let property in Edinburgh City Centre on May 9 2021.
Whittaker pleaded not-guilty, telling jurors that he had been at Pollock Halls of residence at the time of the incident.
On Wednesday, jurors found Whittaker, of Goring Heath, Oxfordshire, guilty of a charge of sexually assaulting the girl with “intent to rape her.”
The girl, who is now 19, disclosed graphic details of Whittaker’s behaviour.
She detailed that “He had quite a preoccupation with power. I thought he was going to kill me.”
He will be officially sentenced for this case on 21 February 2024.
Whittaker has recently been acquitted of a secondary rape charge of a different girl.
