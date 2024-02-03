University of Edinburgh student charged with sexually assaulting a schoolgirl

[CW: THIS ARTICLE DISCUSSES RAPE AND SEXUAL ASSAULT]

A University of Edinburgh student, Benjamin Whittaker, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in a holiday let in the city of Edinburgh.

Benjamin Whittaker, now 22, targeted the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at a holiday let property in Edinburgh City Centre on May 9 2021.

Whittaker pleaded not-guilty, telling jurors that he had been at Pollock Halls of residence at the time of the incident. On Wednesday, jurors found Whittaker, of Goring Heath, Oxfordshire, guilty of a charge of sexually assaulting the girl with “intent to rape her.”

The girl, who is now 19, disclosed graphic details of Whittaker’s behaviour.

She detailed that “He had quite a preoccupation with power. I thought he was going to kill me.”

He will be officially sentenced for this case on 21 February 2024.

Whittaker has recently been acquitted of a secondary rape charge of a different girl.

“Pollock Halls” by Jon Vrushi is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

“Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Chambers Street, July 2018” by alljengi is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

