University of Edinburgh to withhold 50 per cent of pay from staff taking part in marking and assessment boycott

The University of Edinburgh will withhold 50 per cent of pay from staff who take part in the upcoming marking and assessment boycott.

Some staff learned of the pay withholdings in an email from university management on Tuesday 18 April.

Set to commence on Thursday 20 April, the boycott is part of a long-running pay, working conditions and pensions dispute between UCU members and their employers.

Boycotting staff members will not grade assessments, help supervise or organise exams, or attend exam boards and meetings.

Staff members taking part in the boycott will also not examine postgraduate dissertations or theses, as well as PHD vivas.

Edinburgh UCU members join those at Queen Margaret University and the University of the West of Scotland in seeing pay withholding associated with the boycott.



Management at both universities have told their employees that any staff member participating in the boycott will lose all pay while taking part.

Queen Margaret University staff learned of their university’s plans to withhold pay on 13 April, with one lecturer telling The Student: “Something has gone very wrong at our university.”

More to follow…



The University of Edinburgh and UCU Edinburgh have been reached for comment.



“UCU strike” by marsupium photography is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.