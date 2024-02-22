University’s handling of key issues disappoint, EUSA plan a protest

EUSA announce a protest for 26 of February against University’s mishandling of key issues.

Announced on Tuesday 20 of February, the demonstration will be in collaboration with student groups to express their dissatisfaction about the University’s management of some key issues.

The protest is expected to take place Monday 26 February between 9:00 and 10:00AM on the University of Edinburgh campus.

The precise location is yet to be confirmed.

EUSA claims the demonstration is to highlight the mishandling of the housing crisis, cost-of-living crisis, and the mishandling of gender-based issues.

If you wish to take part in the demonstration or want to be updated on the situation, EUSA have set up a mailing list on their website.

EUSA mentioned that breakfast snacks will be provided and that the protest will take place whatever the weather is.

