Warnock’s back and better than ever

Nobody could have predicted this, and when I say nobody, I’m not being hyperbolic. Absolutely nobody in Scottish football could have seen Neil Warnock, the manager seemingly turned pundit, come up to the depths of Aberdeen to try his luck north of the border.

Aberdeen won’t be expecting much from the rest of this season. In all honesty, they’ve had a terrible time of it. At the time of writing this, they sit ninth on the table, miles from where they should be, holding a rather embarrassingly low average of 1.09 points per game. Barry Robson was almost hounded out on numerous occasions and finally met his sorry end after a poor run of form that culminated in a 1-1 home draw against Dundee. So, who should the Pittodrie boardroom put their faith into to turn this horror season around?

A man with an impressive record at managing clubs with relatively small budgets who seems to be able to galvanise a dressing room and fanbase like nobody else. His charm and relatability are undeniable, but how’s his track record? For fear of sounding like I’m simply rattling off his CV, I’ll only mention his most impressive accolades. Warnock holds the record for most promotions in English football (8) and the record for most games managed professionally. So, I think it’s fair to say he must be doing something right.

The reaction of Aberdeen fans has been overwhelmingly positive. The appointment has been a real breath of fresh air up in Aberdeenshire – something that has very much united a previously disunified club. All over social media, Aberdeen fans have been rejoicing over the news, which should drive Warnock even more than he seemingly already is. He’s definitely got a strong, tough city behind him, with thousands hungry for that lucrative fourth spot in the table and even the potential for Scottish Cup glory still hanging in the balance.

As for the rest of us, it’s all a little bit surreal. We’re all sitting in disbelief that he’s decided to move (albeit not permanently) up to the cold and windy Granite City, nevermind deciding to have a pop at Scottish football. I think my Hibs-supporting barber, Brian, summed it up very well when I was discussing it with him earlier by saying, “Aye, that’s a really strange one!”. I couldn’t agree more with you, Brian.

Whether Warnock gets Aberdeen up the table, manages to string together an impressive cup run, or (as I’m hoping) fails to impress, so many more eyes are now on not just Aberdeen but Scottish football as a whole. Our beautiful game far too often gets trashed and berated by others for its imperfections and we now have an immense opportunity to convince so many more people that that’s simply not the full story. Let’s grasp it with both hands.

“Thank You For Visiting” by Colin Smith is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Related