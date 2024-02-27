This Six Nations opener was a tale of two halves. An inexperienced and extremely young Welsh side, at home, against a comparatively veteran Scottish team eager to prove their worth after an unfortunate World Cup campaign. Despite this, the result of the match left many wondering who had really come out superior.

Scotland was dominant from the outset. Calm and controlled kicking from both Ben White and the self-dubbed “Messi” of rugby, Finn Russell, allowed the away team to quickly push up the field and gain their first three points on the board.

Only minutes later, Scotland were back on the Welsh five-meter line, with Scottish forwards pushing through phases in a patchy Welsh line. Schoeman, almost unrecognisable without his flowing locks which he shaved off to raise money for the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in the capital, quickly put five points on the board for the visiting team.

Penalties continued to rack up against the home team, allowing Bath fly half to rack up the scoreboard. Simple, textbook Scottish attack moves, allowed Duhan van der Merwe to jog in a try following a long looping pass from White to Russell which missed out six grouped Welsh defenders.

The inexperience of the juvenile Welsh team was glaring to the home crowd, which fell more silent after Russell faked a high kick, allowing him to run straight past Nick Tompkins. A simple offload to the waiting hands of van der Merwe allowed the winger to run straight past Tomos Williams to the try line, making the score 27-0 to the visiting team.

Despite a frightful first-half however, the Welsh were able to bounce back from the brink. A quick maul over the Scottish try line saw Botham score for the men in red, and Turner faced with a yellow card.

Only minutes later, Williams used the player advantage to pass the ball wide to Rio Dyer who scored easily in the corner for Wales.

Scotland managed to rack up a dismal thirteen penalties in a row, as well as another yellow card, this time for Tuipulotu.

Wales capitalise on the blue incompetence, playing a far looser game that what we saw them play in the first half. Wainwright and Mann both crash through sloppy Scottish defence, securing the bonus point and bringing the Welsh within one point at 26-27.

Despite it being the first Scottish victory in Cardiff since 2002, Wales deserve great praise for their ability to rouse an experienced Scottish side. Scotland must prove their ability against France at Murrayfield next week if they are to convince anyone that they are still worthy of the championship title.

“Principality Stadium” by davegriffiths is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Related