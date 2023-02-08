What can we learn from Nadhim Zahawi’s tax evasion scandal?

Nadhim Zahawi has recently been sacked as Tory chairman following his failure to declare HMRC investigation into his tax affairs, which breached ministerial code. He also failed to declare he paid a settlement to HMRC for tax evasion when he was given a cabinet position by Truss and when Sunak made him Tory chair and minister without a portfolio.

Sunak pledged Zahawi had ‘integrity and accountability’ when the tax affair hit the news, putting off sacking Zahawi and only doing so based on breaking ministerial code instead of the actual crime of tax evasion.

There is a reported £3.7 million that Zahawi failed to pay in tax; tax is what we all pay for a better society – tax is paying it forward. Sunak’s kind words when put forward with this information shows that the leader of this country has no regard for importance of public services or what can be described as a ‘white-collar’ crime. Ironically, Sunak’s own family have been accused of avoiding tens of millions of pounds through this wife ‘non-dom’ status, so the lack of response is not exactly surprising.

Sunak did make the decision to sack Zahawi after a week, but instead of addressing the severity of tax evasion, it was focused on the technicalities of ministerial code. This U-turn from Sunak of removing Zahawi from parliament has made him look weak, misguided and a figure of poor judgement. With the cost-of-living crisis looming, and strikes happening all over the country, we must be in some type of dystopian reality to see a minister evade millions of pounds in tax, whilst another tax evader praising his integrity.

This has acted as a microcosm to show that different rules apply for the elite compared to the masses. It is plainly unfair that Zahawi can pay his way out of tax evasion when his job is to serve citizens when normal working people would be criminally charged for tax evasion. Tax evasion can be punished with up to 7 years of imprisonment and tried in the Crown Court. I wonder if we all could hide information to pay less tax and get away with it whilst still being employed.

Sunak took heat from former Prime Minister David Cameron, who described the decision to sack Zahawi as ‘obvious’, whereas Gove feels the delayed action was necessary as things should be ‘investigated promptly’.

Considering Zahawi did not take his tax evasion seriously enough to disclose it to Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, or HMRC, there is an obvious and urgent problem within our country of the rich getting richer while the poor get poorer. Sunak’s decision only shows how the rich are enabled to cheat the system and get away with a minor fine.

There are not enough repercussions for the wealthy not paying their tax, and it should be received with the same connotations as other criminal conducts like benefit fraud. Zahawi has defrauded HMRC of millions of pounds and should be criminally charged, instead of a fine and refusing to resign as MP. Why are politicians exempt from rules of their own making?

Zahawi tried to manipulate the situation, playing it off as ‘innocent error’, but the HMRC chief executive say there are no penalties for innocent errors in your tax affairs. A good amount of Tory MPs were keen to see Zahawi go, even before the ethics investigation – so Sunak’s delayed reaction is not justified or supported by his own party.

Zahawi since has released a statement attacking the media and with no apology or accountability for his crime.

Honestly, I forget Sunak even is Prime Minister sometimes, with his lack of presence there is not much future for his Conservative leadership. Zahawi should resign as MP; he is polluting the political landscape, and Sunak should have acted and responded with far more seriousness and urgency. Rishi Sunak cannot lead; he does not put the interests of the country before the interests of his own or internal party management. Who will replace Zahawi now as chairman – and will tax evasion be a requirement on the CV?

